Amazon Echo Show devices are not just smart speakers with screens. They are full-featured entertainment centers that make your interactions with Alexa and your loved ones personal and intuitive. Most Echo Show smart displays have a built-in camera, which is useful for placing video calls and chatting with your loved ones.

Did you know the camera also serves other purposes? Visual ID is a key feature Amazon offers on most Echo Show devices. The latter uses the device's built-in camera to recognize different household members and tailor the experience to each person. From personalized recommendations to seamless profile switching, Visual ID enhances the Echo Show's usability.

Let's dive into what this feature offers, how to enable it, and how to turn it off if needed.

Is your Echo Show compatible with Visual ID?

Before looking at how Visual ID works and the steps to turn it on, let's check whether your smart display is compatible with the feature.

Visual ID works with the second generation or newer Echo Show 8, third generation or newer Echo Show 10, all Echo Show 15 displays, and the new Echo Show 21.

Also, since Visual ID requires access to the device's built-in camera, don't close the privacy shutter, as it would prevent the device from recognizing you.

Now that you know which devices the feature is available on, let's look at how to turn it on and off.

How to turn on Visual ID on your Amazon Echo Show smart display

Enabling Visual ID on your Echo Show is straightforward and only takes a few minutes. Here's how it's done:

On your Amazon Echo Show, swipe down from the top of the screen and tap Settings. This can be done from any screen. Scroll down and select Visual ID & Gestures. Follow the on-screen prompts to register your face. The process involves positioning yourself in front of the camera so it can capture your profile.

When set up, the Echo Show automatically recognizes you and displays personalized content, such as calendar events, reminders, or Alexa routines specific to your profile. If you're concerned about your privacy, your face is stored locally on your device and not in the cloud.

Visual ID works for all household members. They need to repeat the same process with their account.

How to turn off Visual ID on your Amazon Echo Show smart display

If you decide that Visual ID isn't for you or you prefer more privacy, turning it off is equally simple:

On your Amazon Echo Show, swipe down from the top of the screen and tap Settings. This can be done from any screen. Scroll down and select Visual ID & Gestures. Toggle off the Visual ID option to temporarily turn off the feature. Alternatively, you can delete your registered face data by selecting Remove Visual ID. If you decide to turn it back on, you must repeat the face registration process.

This ensures your Echo Show no longer uses facial recognition for personalized content. If you want to deactivate the feature for a limited time, for instance, when you have guests, close the camera shutter. Reopening it turns the feature on.

Make your Echo smart display your own

Visual ID on Echo Show devices is a convenient feature that brings personalization to a new level, making Alexa more intuitive and responsive to your needs. However, Amazon gives you full control over its use, letting you decide whether to turn it on or off based on your preferences.

Whether you recently purchased an Echo Show smart display or want to make the most of it, check out our tips for using it to the fullest.