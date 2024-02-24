TikTok and other social media and entertainment apps are engaging and fun. However, you could be giving up your privacy by letting developers, advertisers, and foreign governments access your biometric data, location, photos, search history, browsing habits, and more.

While high-profile people like celebrities, executives, and government officials must be extra careful, most of us can use the internet in a carefree manner. Still, security and privacy are important details everyone should keep in mind while browsing the internet and installing apps. Even budget Android phones allow apps you've installed to access your personal data if you accept the terms and conditions and authorize sharing.

Is using TikTok risky?

TikTok is a great resource for entertainment and education. Some people even make money when their videos go viral. So is it okay or risky to use, and why?

One of the risks of using TikTok is that it uses an alarming amount of data. In part, this identifies which content you will find most appealing. That's the same reason Facebook gives for collecting your data: to train the algorithm.

That's all good if your private information is kept secure. However, that isn't always the case. Advertisers are sold some of your details, hackers can harvest information, and governments can demand access in some cases.

As annoying as ads can be, providing private information to hackers and spies is worse. That's why some governments ban apps like TikTok.

Become anonymous

You can borrow a page from action movies for the most extreme privacy. In other words, make an alternate identity and use a different phone.

Use a burner phone

A good but inexpensive Android phone might be a wise purchase if privacy and security are important for your job or personal life. You can protect your primary phone and most important data for a few hundred dollars.

Create an alternate identity

Create a new Google account so that you can log in without giving away your Gmail address. Use a different name and fill in fake details anytime you're asked. You can still like and share your favorite videos since nothing will be connected to the real you.

Protect your network

Before you sign in to an app from an unknown brand or developer, turn on a VPN and choose a server in another region or country to hide your location.

Instead of using your regular home or office Wi-Fi, check for an option to use a Guest Wi-Fi network. Many modern routers can create a Wi-Fi signal for guests to limit access to other devices on your primary network.

Lockdown TikTok

If making a fake ID and buying a burner phone sounds too extreme, there are simpler methods of limiting your risk. You can lock down some data sharing within TikTok and other apps.

TikTok and other social media apps pester you into sharing your contacts. The idea is to find people you already know on the network. That might be convenient, but it's also a way to harvest information and build a network of links to you, your coworkers, friends, and family. Always select Cancel, Don't Share, and No when you have the option to share more data.

If you've already shared contacts, you can revoke access from TikTok settings.

Open your Profile. Tap the menu button in the upper-right corner. Close Select Settings and privacy at the bottom of the screen. Under Account, choose Privacy. Close Select Sync contacts and Facebook friends. Switch off both sync options. Close That stops new contacts from syncing. To remove current contacts from TikTok, use the two options labeled Remove previously synced. Close

Turn off ad targeting

TikTok personalizes advertising so that you learn about products and services that are relevant to your life and tastes. That sounds great, but it also means you're providing personal preferences that could be used against you if that data ends up in the hands of someone malicious.

You can switch off ad targeting to prevent TikTok from sharing so many of your details with advertisers. In Settings/Privacy, scroll down and select Ads, then switch off Using Off-TikTok activity for ad targeting.

You can also turn off personalized ads in How your ads are personalized.

Android privacy

TikTok and other social media apps aren't the only companies hungry for your private data. It's valuable to any app or service that shows ads. Advertisers pay more when ads can be targeted to appeal to a particular demographic.

It makes sense. If you're a vegan, you don't want to see an ad about a steak house. However, an advertisement for non-dairy ice cream might be welcome. Showing relevant ads isn't always a bad thing, but it's good to have a choice about when and what you share. To learn more, check out our guide on how to protect your privacy on your Android phone.