Telegram is among the best messaging apps for Android. It packs a plethora of features and provides a messaging experience that other chat apps can't compete with. Telegram is available across all major platforms and works on the best Android phones. But you don't always need an app to use the messaging service. You can use Telegram from any web browser. Read the guide below to learn how to set up and use Telegram on the web.

Can you sign up for Telegram from the web?

You can only use Telegram on the web if you are an existing user. It is not possible to create a new Telegram account from within your web browser. You must use Telegram's desktop or mobile app to sign up for the service.

How to use Telegram on the web

Telegram has an official web app that you can point your browser to. This is a handy option to use the messaging service when you are on a public PC or using a friend or family's computer for some work.

Telegram Web works across all major browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari, and Mozilla Firefox. It is platform-centric, so you can access it on any modern operating system.

You must have access to an active Telegram session on your phone or PC. If not, you cannot log into Telegram on the web.

Open Telegram Web on your PC. A QR code appears on the screen. Open the Telegram app on your phone. Open the Settings menu. Tap Devices. 2 Images Close Select the Link Desktop Device option. Close Scan the QR code displayed on Telegram's web app. If you don't have access to the Telegram app on your phone, use the Log In by Phone Number option. Enter your number. You will receive a five-digit code in the Telegram app on your phone. Enter it to log in to Telegram Web. If you turned on two-step verification, enter the password.

Telegram Web provides essentially the same experience as the desktop and mobile apps. You can schedule messages, delete or edit them after sending, browse channels, create new group conversations, use different sticker packs, and more. You can grant the web app notification access so that you are notified of new incoming messages.

You can bookmark the Telegram web app link to access it on your work computer quickly. This way, you can access your chats and continue your conversations without installing an app on your PC.

Unlike Telegram on mobile or desktop, you cannot start an end-to-end encrypted secret chat from the web app.

Telegram Web is an excellent alternative to the native PC and mobile apps

If you are a heavy Telegram user but cannot install the app on your office-provided PC, use the web version of the messaging service. Your chat data is not stored locally and is deleted as soon as you close the browser tab. Overall, Telegram on the web provides an experience similar to native desktop and mobile apps.

