For most of us, the majority of our writing is composed of simple numbers and letters mixed and matched to convey some semblance of meaning. If you happen to be writing about math or science, however, you’ll need more than the standard toolbox of bold, italic, and underline formatting tools most word processors provide on their default toolbar.

Superscripts and subscripts are commonly used in academic writing. If you use MS Word or LibreOffice Writer, there’s an easy-to-use button right in the toolbar. If you aren’t a filthy heretic, and use Google Docs instead, you’ll have to do a bit more clicking or learn some keyboard shortcuts to get the same thing done.

Web browser

The quickest way to apply a superscript or a subscript in Google Docs on the web is with a keyboard shortcut. On a standard keyboard press Ctrl. (Control and period) for superscript and Ctrl+ (Control and comma), for subscript; alternatively, press ⌘. (Command and period) for superscript and ⌘, (Command and comma) if you’re on a Mac.

There are two ways to use these shortcuts: before the fact and after the fact. Pressing Ctrl+. will adjust your active format to superscript. Now anything you type will be in superscript. Press it again to return to your default formatting. If you want to change the format of text that’s already been typed, highlight the text to change, then press Ctrl+, to change it to subscript.

If you don’t want to use the keyboard shortcuts, you can use the menu at the top of the window. Click on Format > Text, then select either superscript or subscript. Changing the format via the menu works the same as using the shortcuts, just with a few extra steps.

If you happen to be working with mathematical equations in your Google Doc, the process of getting a superscript or a subscript is a little bit different. First, click on Insert > Equation from the menu at the top of the window. To input superscript or subscript characters into your equation you have to press Shift+6 or Shift+- respectively.

Unlike working with text formatting, equation formatting has to be selected before you input the characters. Once you’re done inputting superscript or subscript, press Enter to return to normal formatting.

Mobile app

If you’re using Google Docs on your smartphone, the process is a little different. To start, highlight the text you want to make superscript or subscript. Next, press the Format button at the top of the screen then make sure you’re on the Text tab (it should be selected by default). Finally, select the button for the formatting option you need. And like on the browser, you can change your formatting to superscript and subscript before you type or afterwards. To change the formatting beforehand, place your cursor where you want to input the formatted text, then follow the procedure described above. Once you’re done typing, touch the format button again to return to normal.

Equations on mobile are a mixed bag. There’s no way to insert an equation via the mobile app, but you can edit superscript and subscript values in an already present equation. Unfortunately, there’s no way to add formatted values to an extant equation via mobile.

If you don’t want to jump through any of these hoops but you still yearn for that sweet academic veneer on your writing, Unicode has a full set of superscript and subscript numbers (and a limited set of letters and symbols) that you can copy/paste into your document. It’s not as flexible as the formatting native to Google Docs, but you could do it if you wanted to.

And for those of you wondering what any of this is for, superscripts and subscripts are essential for scientific communication. Superscripts are typically used for exponents (as in E = mc²) or for citing references in academic papers. Subscripts are often used in chemistry to denote the number of atoms in a molecule (as in H₂0) or in mathematics to show the base of a number.

Look beyond Google Docs

Google Docs is great for most people, but power users will find it lacks many features that are available in Microsoft Word. The Google Docs Android app is also a solid option, but there's no shortage of robust word processing apps in the Google Play Store.