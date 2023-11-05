Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services in the world, featuring a variety of podcasts and a huge song library. The app lets you play your favorite tunes from nearly any device, whether it's an Android phone, an iPhone, a desktop PC, a Mac, or one of the best smart speakers.

Spotify has something for everybody, thanks to its vast library of millions of songs. However, not all content is suitable for young listeners, like music with explicit language and podcasts discussing adult topics. In this guide, we show you how to use Spotify parental controls to safeguard your kids from inappropriate content.

Spotify parental control is only available to users subscribed to a Spotify Premium Family account costing $17 monthly.

Spotify Premium Family account: What you can and cannot do

The Spotify Premium Family plan lets you add parental controls and restrict what children can listen to on Spotify. The subscription allows up to six family members living at the same address to access their Spotify account, meaning each person gets a separate Premium account with personalized recommendations and playlists.

A member of a Spotify Premium Family account can enjoy the usual Premium perks like ad-free music, playing songs offline, and unlimited skips. In addition, the account holder can adjust parental controls and set explicit content filters for each member. Content on Spotify that is inappropriate for children is labeled as Explicit Content or marked with an E label. As a parent or guardian, you can control your child's access to such content by turning on the Remove explicit content toggle in your Family Plan Home Hub.

When to use Spotify Kids

Spotify is designed for users above the age of 13, so if your child is too young to use the app, there's a Spotify Kids option, which is a standalone app designed for kids aged 12 and younger. Spotify Kids offers curated playlists that include kid-friendly music and audiobooks. The app features a bright and colorful UI and oversized buttons to make navigation easy for little ones.

The Spotify Kids app is available with the purchase of a Spotify Premium Family membership. If you subscribe, all you do is download the app for Android or iOS and log in to your account. Parents can navigate to Listening history to view the content the child has listened to. They can block content if they don't approve of it.

Spotify Kids is available in the US, Canada, France, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

How to purchase a Spotify Family plan

To use Spotify's parental controls, buy a Spotify Family plan. The plan allows up to six people living in the same household to share one Premium subscription, meaning each member has their own profile and password, and all are linked to the same billing account. All members can access their personal music library, playlists, podcasts, and recommendations.

Here's how to sign up for a Spotify Family plan in the app:

Select Premium in the lower-right corner of the Spotify app. Scroll until you get to Premium Family. Tap Get Premium. 2 Images Close Review the payment details and choose the mode of payment. Select Buy Now (through Spotify) or Subscribe (through Google Play). 2 Images Close

How to add a member to Spotify Family

After you purchase the Spotify Family plan, make sure your family members install the Spotify app on their devices. Now, you're ready to add a member to your Spotify Family plan.

Go to the Spotify website. Sign in to your account. Select Profile or click the profile icon in the upper-right corner. Click Account. Select Premium Family. Under Manage your family accounts, click Go. Copy the link to share the invite link with family members. Alternatively, share the link via Messenger, WhatsApp, or email. After the family members accept the invite, they are added to the Spotify Premium Family plan.

How to set up Spotify parental controls

After successfully adding family members to your Spotify Premium Family plan, you can tweak the Spotify parental controls. Here's how to do it:

Open the Spotify website. Sign in to your account. Select Profile or click the profile icon in the upper-right corner. Click Account. Under Subscription, select Manage members. Select the family member under the section Plan members. Turn on the Remove explicit content toggle. This grays out explicit song titles, and the member can't listen to them. To set up parental controls for more members, repeat the above steps for each person.

Keep your child safe online

Streaming apps like Spotify make it easy to consume content online, but kids can be exposed to things that are not age-appropriate. Spotify's parental controls offer a convenient way to help your child navigate the app and limit exposure to inappropriate content. To use parental controls, subscribe to the Spotify Premium Family plan, which lets up to six family members access Spotify Premium.

With a Premium Family account, each person gets a separate Spotify Premium membership with personalized recommendations and playlists. In addition, you'll also enjoy features like unlimited skips, ad-free music, and song downloads. Refer to our comprehensive guide to learn more about Spotify's subscription plans and other features.