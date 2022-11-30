Spotify is one of the most popular playlist music apps accessible on most platforms, tripling in revenue over the last five years from 2021, but impressively you still don't have to pay a single cent to enjoy the core features Spotify has to offer. Spotify offers plenty of features tailored to Android users, even while pairing well with your favorite wireless earbuds. In today's guide we walk you through how to install the Spotify app, register for a new account, and play Spotify on your Android device.

How to download and install the Spotify app

Launch the Google Play Store app and search "Spotify," or navigate to the listing through the Play Store widget below. Click on the install button to download the app on your Android device.

How to register for a Spotify account

It's imperative to create a Spotify account if you desire to maintain your playlists across multiple platforms. So below, we walk you through how to set up a new Spotify account. Note: Screenshots are omitted due to app restrictions during these steps.

Launch the Spotify app. You must select a sign-in method or log in to continue using the app, tap Sign up free. Input a valid email address (you'll need to confirm the email address later) inside the What's your email? box. Enter a secure 8-character password inside the Create a password box; please do not share or give your password out! Select your date of birth by scrolling to the corresponding month, day and year, and tap Next. Choose your gender option or select Prefer not to say. Enter a name for your Spotify profile; it may use part of your email address as the default, but we strongly recommend changing this to a custom username not associated with your email to keep your information private and secure. Any name you select is public. Once done, tap Create account (we advise only ticking off the Terms of Service agreement and opting out of receiving marketing messages).

Getting started with Spotify on Android

After creating your account, you can select and choose your favorite artists; use the search function to find artists, not on the Spotify starting list. Choose up to three to help jumpstart your Spotify experience. 2 Images Close Tap Choose podcasts if you want to add podcasts to your library; if not, tap Done.

How to create a Spotify playlist

Now that you're all set up with the Spotify app, it's time to start creating your first custom playlist. Spotify adds default playlists based on artists and podcasts you've chosen, but we will show you how to make your very own playlist that you can create from scratch.

Open the Spotify app. Tap Your Library on the home page. Once inside your library, tap on the plus icon. 2 Images Close Tap Playlist and enter a playlist name. Once you've decided on a name, tap Create. Congrats, now you can access your new playlist in your Spotify library, then later, we will show you how to add songs. 2 Images Close

How to add songs to a Spotify playlist

Once you've created a Spotify playlist, it is time to add songs. Please note that it isn't limited to songs, you can also add podcasts to your playlists.

Open the Spotify app. Navigate to Your Library. Tap on a playlist found in your library. 2 Images Close Tap Add songs; enter the name of the songs using the search function. Alternatively, you can search for artists and albums to find songs. Select a song and tap on the plus icon next to the song's name. Successfully adding the song to the playlist will show "Added to playlist name" at the bottom. 2 Images Close

Adding songs from existing playlists

While listening to other playlists, you can acquire songs for your personal playlist.

Tap on a playlist and select the kebab icon next to the song (three vertical dots). Tap Add to Playlist and choose your personal playlist. 2 Images Close

How to play Spotify using the Android app

Now that you've created a playlist and added songs. It's time to enjoy all your hard work, so here's how to start listening to the songs on your playlist. It doesn't have to be your playlist; you can tune into any playlist available on Spotify, which is partly why Spotify is so popular — there are so many playlists available!

Open the Spotify app. Select Your Library and choose a playlist. Tap on the Play button. Tap on the song that's playing to access the full playback menu; you can pause, use the arrows to skip songs, randomize your song selection and add a loop. Just note that the free version of Spotify has limitations on the skip feature — expect some ad interruptions while listening. 2 Images Close

Share your Spotify experience

Now that you've begun your Spotify journey, you can share your app activity with your family and friends over Discord. Since so many users have been using Spotify, it has integrated into many platforms like Discord, PlayStation, Google Maps, and Twitch. So when people in your social group ask for song and playlist recommendations, you can freely send some of your favorites with Spotify's playlist-sharing feature. Don't be shy about exchanging music recs — it's a huge part of the experience!