Whenever you're eagerly anticipating some big cultural event — say, the latest hyped-up Marvel movie — you probably want to stay away from as many spoilers as possible. It's easy to avoid all the online frenzy, but keeping your friends from blabbering about major plot points or a crazy twist ending isn't so simple.

Telegram's new spoiler feature will help you save yourself from stumbling upon any juicy tidbits about the movie, all while also redacting spoilers from your own messages for the sake of others in your chat groups. So, if you're ready to be a little more considerate of the other fans in your life, here's how it works.

How to send a Telegram message with spoiler styling

The Telegram app for Android has made it pretty easy to hide any spoilers by adding the new option in the existing text formatting list. This is what you need to do:

When typing your message in a chat window, select the portion you want to keep from the readers. Tap on Spoiler in the context menu that pops up. The selected text will now be replaced with a quick animation, after which you can send the message as usual.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

How to view a spoiler message in Telegram

On the recipient’s end, Telegram covers the spoiler text with the same animation, even in the message notification. If you’ve received a message with this spoiler alert, you can uncover the hidden text with a single tap on the animation.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

If you’ve accidentally revealed the spoiler message, there’s no quick gesture to hide it again. Your only option is to exit the chat window and get back in. Doing this will reset the redaction, and the animation will once again cover the text.

It's probably too late to avoid getting spoiled for, at the very least, some aspects of the recent Spider-Man movie. The good news, of course, is that this feature has arrived just in time to break out ahead of the upcoming Batman flick. Once it's time to start discussing Hollywood's latest take on the Caped Crusader, you'll finally have a way to do it.

Best PPS chargers for the Google Pixel 6 (and other Android phones) Charge your phone faster and more safely

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email