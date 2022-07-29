The best Chromebooks have enough power to rival high-end PC laptops; however, multitasking with a single by flipping back and forth between windows can be a bit tedious. Luckily, Chromebooks have built-in features to make split screening a breeze. Let's take a look at how to use split screen mode to make multitasking easier.

How to use split screen with the Maximize/Restore button on ChromeOS

The Maximize/Restore button has a little-known trick to activate split screen mode.

Open a Chrome window or an app. Click and hold the Maximize/Restore button in the upper-right corner of the window. Drag your mouse to the side you'd like to snap the app or window to. Let go of the mouse.

3 Images

Close

Do the same for your other window or app, and you're ready to go.

How to use split screen by dragging and dropping on your Chromebook

Sometimes the easiest way to use split screen is by dragging or dropping it where you want it.

Select a new Chrome tab or app. Move your mouse to the menu bar (the top of the window). Click, hold, and drag the window to the side you want. Release the mouse when you're on the side of the screen you want the window to snap to.

3 Images

Close

Dragging and dropping is a quick and easy way to multitask.

How to use keyboard shortcuts to enable split screen

If you don't want to use your mouse to activate split screen, there's a keyboard shortcut for that.

Launch Chrome or an app. Click alt+[ to snap the window to the left or alt+] to snap the window to the right.

2 Images

Close

Bonus: How to maximize a window on your Chromebook

After you're finished multitasking, you may want to switch to a single window. There are a couple of ways to do this on a Chromebook. Let's take a look at each of them.

How to maximize a ChromeOS window using the Maximize/Restore button

Select the window you want to maximize. Click the Maximize/Restore button in the upper-right corner of the window.

2 Images

Close

With the click of a button, your window should now fill your screen.

How to maximize a window via drag and drop

Make sure the screen you want to maximize is your active window. Click, hold, and drag the window to the top of your screen. Release the mouse.

3 Images

Close

Your window is now maximized with a flick of the finger.

How to maximize a ChromeOS window with a keyboard shortcut

Choose the window you want to use. Select the alt+= buttons at the same time.

2 Images

Close

You've now maximized your desired window.

Find more multitasking shortcuts on your Chromebook

Using a split screen is immensely helpful in achieving peak efficiency when multitasking. To quickly log into your Chromebook, you'll want to learn how to unlock your Chromebook using your Android phone with Smart Lock.