Google's Smart Lock feature has allowed you to unlock your Chromebook with your phone for some time. With the release of the Google Pixel Watch, you can now use your smartwatch to unlock your Android phone. This feature lets you unlock your phone by having your watch nearby. We will show you how to activate this feature and what to do if it's not working.

How to activate Smart Lock

Before you start, ensure you have set up your Pixel Watch and enabled Bluetooth on both devices. Once you've done this, you won't need your Pixel Watch for these steps. All you need is your Android phone's Settings app.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Security. Tap More security settings at the bottom of your screen. 2 Images Close Tap Smart Lock at the top of your screen. Tap Trusted devices. 2 Images Close Tap Add trusted device. Select your Google Pixel Watch from the list 2 Images Close Tap Add from the pop-up window. 2 Images Close

Your phone stays unlocked for four hours or until it is no longer connected to your Pixel Watch. You can also force-lock your phone by opening the power menu and tapping Lockdown.

How to use Smart Lock

All you need to do to use Lock is keep your phone connected to your Pixel Watch via Bluetooth. However, you need to unlock your phone once (and a minimum of every four hours afterward).

You can disable Smart Lock by repeating the above steps, but you can also turn off Bluetooth temporarily if you wish to turn it off.

While your phone locks as soon as it's disconnected, this still leaves a window for rascals to access your phone. If you lose your phone, we recommend turning off Bluetooth on your watch until it is found. Use Find My Device to locate a missing phone, or ring it from your Pixel Watch.

Why isn't Smart Lock working?

If Smart Lock isn't working, it's likely an issue with your Bluetooth settings.

Disable Bluetooth on both your Android phone and Pixel Watch. Enable Bluetooth on both devices. Open the Trusted devices menu on your phone and double-check that your Pixel Watch is connected.

Discover all the features of the Pixel Watch

Smart Lock can be used with any Bluetooth device, like a Chromebook or a speaker, but connecting it to your watch is the perfect compromise between security and accessibility. The Pixel Watch isn't just for unlocking your phone either. It's packed full of handy features to assist in your day-to-day lives. These tips & tricks will get you using your Pixel Watch to its fullest capacity in no time.