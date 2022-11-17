Feeling safe at home is of utmost importance, and installing a security system is the go-to option to shoo thieves away. Still, security products usually come at a high cost and must be installed, which not everybody may be comfortable with. However, there are affordable options you can consider using basic smart home products, such as cameras, locks, sensors, lights, and speakers. You don't necessarily need to buy expensive products. You can scare intruders away with products you own or cheap ones that won't break the bank.

In combination with online services, you can make them communicate with each other and trigger actions to lead trespassers away. Read on to find out how to secure your abode without spending a fortune and installing a complex alarm.

Start by checking your devices' compatibility

Although you may be tempted to buy new products or purchase all of your smart objects from the same brand, you don't need to go through all that trouble. However, you'll need to make sure your devices can communicate with each other, and there are various ways to achieve this.

The easiest way is to check if the devices you own or plan to buy are compatible with IFTTT, as the platform allows you to make plenty of services communicate with each other. Otherwise, you can get products that work with apps in the Google Play Store, such as SmartThings or Smart Life, which let you create scenes with conditions and triggers. If you're buying a new device, you might want to ensure it's compatible with Matter, as the new protocol will make it easier for smart devices to communicate with each other.

Alexa also lets you create some custom scenes, but the triggers may be less customizable, depending on the smart device. Although Google Assistant lets you create routines, it doesn't offer enough customization to work as a reliable way to set up a DIY theft deterrent system.

Pick the right smart devices for maximum protection

Now that you picked a platform—or several—to make your devices from different brands communicate with each other, it's time to select which smart devices will help you lead people away from your home. It's always best to avoid intruders trying to break in in the first place, and the best way to prevent that is by making them think you're home.

There are various ways to do so, such as randomly turning some devices on, such as smart lights, speakers, TVs, and opening and closing your shutters. All of the above platforms will help you simulate that presence, depending on what devices you have at home.

On top of that, you'll also want to make intruders leave if they manage to break in. Although good security cameras are a reliable way to keep an eye on your home and yard, they often send false notifications and can't be relied upon to pound the alarm. However, a simple contact or motion sensor is a cheap option, as they're less sensitive and more accurate when letting you know about trespassers. Using them as triggers, you can automatically blast a siren sound effect on your smart speakers, turn the sprinklers on, or text or call relatives, letting them know something's up.

How to configure your routines to shoo intruders away

Once you've thought of what kind of automation you'd like to achieve and the rules you'd like to define, it's time to configure them. The process isn't too complex, but it requires time and focus. Here are some guidelines on how to do it, depending on the platform or app you chose.

IFTTT

To configure your automation through IFTTT, you'll need to create an applet, which can be triggered by a condition. Although this is easy to achieve, the free membership only lets you perform one action for each trigger, so you might want to consider a paid membership to get the most out of it.

Here's how to define your rules:

Open the IFTTT app or navigate to the IFTTT website. Click Create in the upper-right corner. Under If This, add the condition that needs to be met to launch the automation. Add as many actions in Then That. You can only have one action with the free version. Click Continue to save. 2 Images Close

Smart Life

If you bought affordable products on Amazon, they most likely work with Smart Life. What's particularly great about the app is that you can use it to pair and control your devices, as well as create routines and automation.

The process of pairing and controlling your devices is straightforward:

Open the Smart Life app. Tap Scenes in the bottom bar. Tap the + icon in the upper-right corner. Tap When device status changes to define the trigger. Under the Then section, add the actions you want to run once the scene is triggered. Tap Save to continue. 2 Images Close

Amazon Alexa

Depending on your device's Skills, Amazon's AI assistant Alexa can do wonders when it comes to automation. Setting a routine is not very intuitive, but once they're defined, they work perfectly.

Here's how to set up a routine on Alexa:

Open the Alexa app. Tap More in the bottom bar. Tap Routines. Tap the + icon in the upper-right corner. Tap When this happens and Smart Home to define the trigger action to start the routine. Add the actions you'd like Alexa to run, which are under Smart Home. Tap Save to continue. 2 Images Close

SmartThings

Although SmartThings may be less popular, it supports a variety of products and makes it easy to create a routine.

Here's how to create a routine with SmartThings:

Open the SmartThings app. Tap Automation in the bottom bar. Tap Create routine. Tap Custom in the lower-left corner. Under the If section, add the condition that needs to be met to launch the automation. Add the actions that you'd like to run under Then. Tap Save to continue. 2 Images Close

Make your home smarter with automation

Regardless of the smart devices you use and the rules you define, you can easily avoid buying an expensive off-the-shelf security system. These can work with each other even though they're from different manufacturers, thanks to intelligent smart home platforms, which let you create smart automations that make people think you're home and drive them away if they try to break in.

And although Google Assistant may not be the best way to make a DIY home security system, you should consider it to automate various parts of your day and respond to commands in a smarter way.