Android was built on the core foundation of letting users decide precisely how they want to use their device. However, one thing that has long posed a challenge is annoying preinstalled apps, otherwise known as bloatware. Once upon a time, we had the Google Play edition program, but it didn't last long. These were certified Android devices without the unnecessary bloatware. They only came with the core Google apps, such as the Google Play Store. Somewhere along the way, though, we lost the ability to decide which apps should or shouldn't be installed on our devices.

With the power of Shizuku, a unique modding tool that uses ADB commands, you can debloat any Android device as needed. There are various ways to enable the Shizuku service, but you won't need root access to do it. If you're already rooted, that makes the initial setup process easier to manage. In the end, it's nice to have if you can, but not a requirement.

In this guide, we cover what it means to freeze an app, how to do it, and why you'd want to in the first place.

The method used in this guide for freezing apps was tested up to Android 13. During our testing, we didn't experience any issues using Shizuku with Ice Box and its core features. Freezing and defrosting apps appear to work as intended, even on Android 13.

What is bloatware?

Bloatware is a term used to describe those annoying preinstalled apps that come from the device manufacturer or wireless carrier. Some companies are more notorious for this than others. However, you typically end up with at least a dozen apps you'll likely never use. And worse yet, they take up extra storage space and most can't be uninstalled by default. There are some rare cases where you can disable or hide a few of them from the app drawer, but that's not always a guarantee.

Why would you want to freeze an app instead of uninstalling it?

When you freeze an app on Android, it's only suspended from your device but not actually gone for good. This means you can defrost an app at any time to use it again later. Freezing also hides it from your app drawer, which helps to clear out all the unwanted icon clutter. Uninstalling, however, is the process of completely being removed; it can't be recovered under normal circumstances. Freezing a system app, for example, is generally safer than uninstalling it by brute force. The risk factor is quite a bit less.

Install Shizuku and activate the service

Before you can freeze apps or bloatware on your Android device, you must enable the Shizuku service. It must stay running in the background for the mods that rely on it, so keep this in mind going forward. You'll also have to start the Shizuku service after every reboot because it's not a permanent feature. However, it shouldn't be much of an issue since you likely won't be rebooting all that often anyway.

To get the Shizuku service up and running on your Android device, do the following:

Download and install the Shizuku app from the Google Play Store. Open Shizuku, go to the Start via Wireless debugging section, and then tap the Pairing button. Follow the on-screen instructions and pair your Android device with the Shizuku app. Return to the main screen for Shizuku and press the Start button. 2 Images Close The Shizuku service starts and is ready to go for the next steps. Close

If you need a more detailed walkthrough, our complete guide for activating the Shizuku service on any Android device will come in handy. From the built-in wireless debugging feature to ADB commands on a computer, we've got you covered.

How to set up the Ice Box app with Shizuku

Since the Shizuku service is now running, you'll need a way to manage the apps and bloatware you don't want anymore. The Ice Box app is designed to freeze and hide any of your installed apps, including system ones.

To get Ice Box working with Shizuku, check out the following steps:

Download and install the Ice Box app from the Google Play Store. Open Ice Box, then run through the short intro by swiping from right to left. From the Choose Work Mode screen, tap the More section at the bottom to expand the list. Select the Shizuku Manager option. 2 Images Close Press the Allow button to give Ice Box access to Shizuku. Tap the OK button to dismiss the Shizuku notice that pops up. Press the flashing Apps button to begin the freezing process. 2 Images Close

How to freeze the installed system apps or bloatware on your device

Now that Ice Box is set up and has the proper Shizuku permissions, you can move on to the fun part: freezing your apps. To begin that process, do the following:

Scroll through the Apps tab and check the boxes next to the apps you want to freeze. When you check a box, that app is sent to the Frozen list. The free version of Ice Box allows you to freeze up to 10 apps at a time. If you need more, purchase the premium version. Tap the System tab and check the box next to the apps you want to freeze. The System tab is where you'll find most preinstalled bloatware. You can't continue until you press Got It to accept the risk, so be careful about which apps you freeze. 2 Images Close Once you've selected all the apps you want to freeze, use the back arrow or gesture to return to the main Ice Box screen. The Frozen list shows the apps you just checked off. Tap an app to unfreeze it and open it as usual. The app remains on the Frozen list afterward, but you can long-press the icon and select Freeze or Remove From List. 2 Images Close

How to defrost all your apps with a single action

If you want to defrost all your apps in Ice Box without doing it one at a time, there's a better way to go about it. To get started, check out these steps:

Tap the three-dot menu in the lower-right corner, and then go to Settings. Under the Misc section, tap the Defrost All option. 2 Images Close Check the Also disable Auto Freeze box, and then press OK to save your changes. Close All your currently frozen apps will defrost and won't freeze again unless you say so.

Freezing your apps can help you declutter your Android device

Now that you're familiar with the freezing and defrosting process of Ice Box on Android, you can manage your apps and bloatware like never before. Keeping them in check means your app drawer will thank you in the long run, with fewer icons and less clutter. And don't forget, the Shizuku service needs to stay active all the time for Ice Box to work correctly. You'll know if or when it stops working because the apps will randomly appear in your app drawer again. Simply reactivate the Shizuku service once more, and you should be all set.

