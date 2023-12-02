The Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 have extensive functionality, including excellent safety features. One of these, Safety Check, shares your location with your emergency contacts if you don't check in at a set time.

We walk you through what the Safety Check feature is, how to set it up, and how to safely use it from your smartwatch. This feature is available on all Pixel Watch models with Wear OS 4 and other Google Pixel devices, including the latest Google Pixel 8 Pro.

What does Safety Check do?

Activating Safety Check starts a timer. If you don't confirm you're okay when the timer runs out, your Pixel Watch shares your real-time location with your emergency contacts through Google Maps.

Unlike most Pixel Watch safety features, Safety Check doesn't run automatically in the background. You need to start it manually every time.

How to prepare Safety Check on the Google Pixel Watch

Safety Check is part of the Personal Safety app on your Pixel Watch. This is the same app that's pre-installed on other Pixel devices. You can download it from the Play Store on other Android devices.

Before getting started with Safety Check, set up your emergency sharing settings. Even if you use the Safety Check app on your phone, it's worth revisiting these settings. Not responding to a Safety Check triggers your emergency sharing settings, so check that you're sharing the information you want.

We show you how to set up your emergency contacts on the Personal Safety app for Android, as this is easier than using your Pixel Watch. You must tweak emergency sharing settings on your Pixel Watch, as these settings are not shared between devices.

Knowing whether you have the Wi-FI or 4G LTE version of the Pixel Watch is essential. If you don't have the 4G LTE model, your watch must be connected to your phone via Bluetooth to use Safety Check. Double-check your connectivity settings before you begin.

The only information you must include for Safety Check is one or more emergency contacts. You can choose which contacts you share your location with during a Safety Check.

Open the Personal Safety app on your Pixel phone. Tap Your info in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap Emergency contacts. Close Tap Add contact. Select an emergency contact from your contacts list. Close

When your emergency contacts are updated, you're ready to check your emergency sharing settings.

How to adjust your emergency sharing settings

While your location is always shared during an emergency, you can share other information, including:

When you start and end a phone call.

When you start and end an emergency call.

When your Pixel Watch's battery life falls below 15%.

You cannot turn off emergency location sharing.

Press the crown on your Pixel Watch to open your apps. Scroll down and tap the Personal Safety app. Tap Emergency sharing. Close Scroll down and tap Settings. Toggle the information you wish to share. Close

You're now ready to set up Safety Check.

How to set up Safety Check on your Google Pixel Watch

We show you how to set up Safety Check on your Pixel Watch. We also show you how to find it on the Personal Safety app. Read the instructions for both devices so that you know how to activate them regardless of the device you have.

Press the crown on your Pixel Watch to open your apps. Scroll down and tap the Personal Safety app. Close Scroll down and tap Safety Check. Read the summary of Safety Check and tap Next. Close Tap OK to confirm your emergency contacts. Tap Emergency Sharing Settings to adjust your emergency contacts from your watch. You're taken to the Safety Check home screen. Close

To find Safety Check on your Android phone, open the Personal Safety app and tap Safety Check.

Add a Personal Safety app shortcut to a complication on your Pixel Watch face so that you don't need to scroll through your apps every time.

How to use Safety Check

Test Safety Check a couple of times to know how it works. Just warn your emergency contacts first.

Tap Safety Check from the Personal Safety app. Tap Activity to better inform people of what you're doing. You cannot add custom activities. Tap Duration to set how long you want your Safety Check to run. Close A Safety Check can run for a maximum of 23 hours and 59 minutes. Tap Next. Select the emergency contacts you want to contact if you fail to respond to a Safety Check. Toggle Notify contacts to alert your emergency contacts when you start and end a Safety Check. If toggled off, your emergency contacts don't receive a notification if you respond to a Safety Check. Close Tap Start timer. To end a Safety Check, tap the X button. Close

You can also end your Safety Check or contact emergency contacts or services from your Android phone. A notification to access these settings appears when you start a Safety Check from your Pixel Watch.

Close

If Google Assistant is activated on your watch, start a Safety Check by saying, "Hey, Google, start a safety check." End a safety check by saying, "Hey, Google, stop the Safety Check."

Other Pixel Watch safety features

There are more safety features on the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 in addition to Emergency Sharing and Safety Check. Read our detailed guide on these features to understand how they work.

Emergency SOS: Contacts emergency services or contacts when you press the crown five times.

Fall detection: Contacts emergency services if you don't respond after it detects a fall.

Safety Signal (exclusive to the Google Pixel Watch 2 4G LTE): Available for Fitbit Premium subscription, this new safety feature allows you to access safety tools if you don't have a 4G LTE plan on your watch.

Medical Info: Your medical information can be viewed on your watch face without unlocking it.

Stay safe with Wear OS

Safety features aren't exclusive to the Pixel Watch. If you own a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, you can use a similar suite of safety features.