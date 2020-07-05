Quick Share is a wireless data transfer feature for Android, Windows, and ChromeOS. It was formerly called Nearby Share until Google and Samsung merged into Quick Share in 2024. Quick Share uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to send and receive files across a network of nearby devices. In order to use the file-sharing feature, you need to set it up on individual devices. Our guide shows how to set up and use Quick Share on any device you own, including Chromebooks, tablets, and phones, on a Windows-compatible computer.

What is Quick Share and how is it different from Nearby Share?

Sharing photos or other files between Android devices has historically been a struggle, especially compared to Apple's Airdrop feature. Google recognized that deficit and, in August 2020, rolled out its Nearby Share feature for Android devices. In June 2021, Google rolled out this feature for Chromebooks, and in March 2023, Google released a beta app for Nearby Share functionality on Windows devices. In 2024, Google and Samsung merged Nearby Share with Samsung's Quick Share feature. Nearby Share was renamed Quick Share after the merge.

Quick Share enables file sharing between Android, Chrome, and Windows, which you can mix and match between families/ecosystems if the Quick Sharing and Bluetooth connection are enabled. Samsung users also see some exclusive upgrades to the file transfer feature. You can share up to 10GB in file size (per day) on Samsung smartphones; it is capable of sharing across five Samsung devices at the same time, whereas Nearby Share could only connect to one device at a time.

How to set up and use Quick Share on an Android phone or tablet

Since Samsung and Google merged Nearby Share into Quick Share, setting up and transferring files has become easy. Once you've set it up to work on your smartphone or tablet, you can access the device's Quick Settings and choose Quick Share from the panel. We show you how to set up Quick Share below.

Our screenshots use a Samsung phone on One UI 6.1 (based on Android 14). The steps should be similar if you're using Android 15.

How to set up Quick Share on your Android device

Open Settings. Tap Connected devices. Select Quick Share. Close Under Nearby sharing select Phone name to change your device's name and Who can share with you to select sharing permissions. You can choose between No one, Contacts only, and Everyone. Choose Done to apply changes. Close

How to use Quick Share on your Android device

Before proceeding to the tutorial below, check that Quick Share is enabled in the Quick Settings. Swipe down on top of the phone and check if the Quick Share icon is turned on. Both devices need to be turned on for Quick Share. Our example shows how to share a Google Photos image on OnePlus 12R with a Samsung Galaxy S23.

Open Google Photos (or any file or app with a share button). Select an image. Tap the Share button below the image. Tap Quick Share. Close Select the device to send the file. Alternatively, you can share with a contact listed in Share to contacts. Return to the second device (the receiver) and tap on the Quick Share notification. Tap on the file and select Open. Now you have the image saved to your other phone. Close

You can also scan using a QR code or link. Ensure you do this with a trusted contact. QR codes and unknown links can contain malware; if your phone has a link inspection feature, use it before accepting a link from a new sender.

How to set up and use Quick Share on Chromebook

Quick Share is turned off by default on new Chromebooks and Android devices. However, even if you think it's turned on, it's worth checking as there are helpful options to adjust, like selecting your data usage preferences and device visibility. We show you how to set up and use Quick Share on ChromeOS below.

How to set up Quick Share on your Chromebook

Open the Chromebook Settings. Click Connected devices in the left panel. Select Set up next to Quick Share. Type in your device's name and click Confirm. In Device visibility, toggle on Visible to everyone to share with all contacts. To limit the contacts that can see the device, select Change visibility. Toggle off Visible to all contacts to select specific contacts to share, or select Hidden to hide from sharing. Click Save when you're done.

Quick Share is now activated. After setting it up on your Android phone, you can share files between your devices.

How to use Quick Share on your Chromebook

Once you have Quick Share set up on your Android phone or tablet and Chromebook, you can establish a connection to transfer files. Our tutorial shows you how to transfer a Google Photos image from a Chromebook to an Android phone.

Before proceeding to the steps below, ensure your Android device has Quick Share set up and enabled.

Open Google Photos. Select a photo. Click the Share button. Select More or the three-dot icon. Click Quick Share at the top next to Edit. Select the device and click Next. Return to the second device (the receiver) and tap on the Quick Share notification. Tap on the file and select Open. Now you have the image saved to your phone. Close

How to set up and use Quick Share on a Windows computer

Like Chromebooks, you can set up Quick Share to transfer files between Android devices. Quick Share for Windows is available if you reside in the US. But the option won't be available if you are in Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria. To start using Quick Share on Windows, you must own a 64-bit version of Windows 10 and up and an Android device with Android 6.0 or higher. Our tutorial will use a Samsung Galaxy S23 on One UI 6.1 (based on Android 14) and a computer with Windows 11 installed.

Windows ARM-based devices aren’t supported.

How to set up Quick Share on your Windows PC

For these steps, we recommend signing in or setting up an account. Otherwise, the Quick Share app will have restrictions. Google also warns not to open the app as an administrator and not to download the Quick Share app from the Microsoft Store. The Quick Share app on the Microsoft Store only works with Samsung devices.

Download and install the Quick Share app for Windows. Select and sign into your Google account. Click to name your device; you can also select which contacts you wish to send files to. Once you've decided on a name and a receiver's contacts list, click Done. Click the gear icon in the upper-right corner to change your settings. On the settings page, you can rename your device, change the file transfer location, and switch permissions for device visibility. Click the back arrow button to save your changes.

How to use Quick Share on your Windows PC

Open the Quick Share app on your computer. Click + Select. Alternatively, you can drag and drop a file or folder. Choose File or Folder. Browse and select a file or folder from your computer. Choose a nearby device. Return to the second device (the receiver) and tap on the Quick Share notification. Tap on the file and select Open. Now you have the image saved to your phone. Close

For Quick Share to work, both devices must be connected to the same network. You can use an ethernet connecting to both devices or Bluetooth. The Quick Share app for Windows must also be opened to receive files from other nearby devices.

Quick Share is Android's answer to AirDrop

Quick Share is a secure and safe solution for Android file-sharing. You can choose who sees your device and which contacts to send it to. You do not need to upload and share Google Drive files, send email attachments, or send text messages to share photos with the family. Quick Share is nowhere near perfect; Google has some catching up to do before it's as good as AirDrop. But the flexibility with devices gives it a solid start.