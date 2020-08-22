The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is easily one of the best Bluetooth controllers on the market. Despite its awkward B/A/Y/X button layout that's sure to flummox any gamer who's ever picked up an Xbox One controller, it offers both a sturdy and comfortable design — an excellent option for extended playing sessions. Additionally, if you'd like to give the Pro Controller a spin on your favorite Android phone or tablet, it's a complete breeze to set up, bearing you're running Android 10 and later. Below we've outlined the steps to pair a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to your Android device so you can play your favorite Android games with one of the best controllers around.

How to pair a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with an Android device

Since the release of Android 10, devices have been able to support the pairing of a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller natively; it is a matter of pairing it by Bluetooth, which we walk you through the steps below. Alternatively, you can try it wired, but that method requires an adaptor or a cable to connect USB-C to USB-C on your device.

On your Android device, locate Settings. Navigate to Bluetooth from connected device settings; search Bluetooth in your settings to find the page. 2 Images Close Turn on Bluetooth; if you see the option to pair a new device, tap it before proceeding to the next step. Grab the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, and locate the small pairing button topside. Hold the button down until the four green lights along the bottom edge of the controller start flashing back and forth, signaling that the pairing process has begun. 2 Images Close Return to the Bluetooth page located in your device's settings. Tap the plus sign on Pro Controller; you may need to refresh the page for the available device to become listed. 2 Images Close Tap pair to confirm the pairing. Once the pairing process finishes, it should be listed as connected in your Bluetooth device list.

If you fail to pair the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with your Android device. Check that the lights on the controller are still blinking; you may need to press and hold the button down (on the controller) to reset the process.

Mileage may vary while using the Nintendo Switch Pro controller on Android

You might be sorely disappointed to find out that not all Android games have controller support. But the list of games keeps growing as more PC and console titles are ported over. For xCloud, mileage will vary (since the Switch Pro Controller isn't officially listed as supported), but it seems to work reliably while plugged in through USB. So if you already have a Nintendo Switch Pro controller, you'll probably want to plug this in before putting money down on a premium Android controller — you may be surprised just how well Nintendo's ergonomic Pro controller stacks up to the best controllers out there.