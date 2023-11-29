The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launched with Magic Editor, a powerful AI tool that lets anyone perform advanced image-editing techniques with a couple of taps. It's a powerful tool that can dramatically impact your photos, but using it isn't as easy as it could be.

We show you how to use Magic Editor, examples of what it can do, and tips and tricks to make the most out of it. After you've given it a go, try out more of the Pixel 8's exclusive features.

What can Magic Editor do?

Magic Editor streamlines editing by using AI to perform advanced editing techniques. These techniques will be familiar to anyone who's used Photoshop or other image editing software.

With Magic Editor, you can:

Reframe a photo.

Remove unwanted objects.

Move objects

Remove or add clouds to the sky.

Add a sunset effect.

Add effects.

Not all these techniques are available in every photo. For example, an indoor picture doesn't let you add the sunset effect. Similarly, complex objects may not allow you to edit them, such as the Apple logo in this image, which refused all our attempts to select it.

The best way to see what Magic Editor can do is to jump in and experiment.

How to use Magic Editor

To start with Magic Editor, you need your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro and a stable internet connection. Despite the advanced AI features available through the phones' Tensor G3 chip, Magic Editor processing is done in the cloud through Google Photos.

You'll need to back up your images to Google Photos to edit them with Magic Editor. After you've done this, you're ready to start.

How to open Magic Editor

Open a backed-up photo in Google Photos. Tap the Magic Editor button in the lower-left corner of your screen. Tap an object to select it. Close Tapping an object brings up the available Magic Editor tools for this image. When you finish with Magic Editor, tap Save copy in the lower-right corner of your screen to save your changes.

Move and resize an image

This tool is perfect if your subject is slightly out of frame or an object is obscuring the focus of the image. Magic Editor fills in the necessary areas of the object and the background as best as possible.

Select an object and drag it with your finger to use this tool. You can also pinch it to make it smaller or bigger.

Close

It's best to only use this tool for simple objects that occupy a distinct space. A complex object was selected in the image below, causing Magic Editor to fill the spaces with weird artifacts that don't look real.

Close

Add sunsets or weather effects

Take an image with the sky in the background, and you can change the apparent time of day or weather. This is one of the Magic Editor tools that usually works well.

Close

The above image shows the Golden hour effect, and the bottom shows stormy clouds added to the image.

Close

Erase objects

Magic Eraser was introduced with the Pixel 6 and is now available on any device through Google Photos. This feature has been improved on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Tap any object and then tap the Erase button.

Close

This isn't everything you can do with Magic Editor. The possibilities depend on the image you take. Take a range of images and test out what you can do.

Tips to get the best results with Magic Editor

Magic Editor is a powerful but imperfect tool. To avoid frustration, we recommend following these tips.

Don't use Magic Editor on panoramic or photos undergoing changes

If you use Google Photo's other image editing tools, save the picture and reopen it before using Magic Editor.

Close

Swipe through to get the best result

When Magic Editor applies an editing tool, it creates multiple, slightly different versions. Swipe through and select the one that you think looks best.

The below images show the different results of Magic Editor when attempting to remove the object in the first picture.

Close

Choose simple images

As you can see from the examples above, the more complicated an image is, the more likely Magic Editor will create a messy image.

Wait for edits to process

Despite all the heavy processing happening in the cloud, Magic Editor takes some time (and heats up your Pixel 8 in the process). Wait for the edits to finish processing, and try not to use this feature in hot weather or while your Pixel phone is charging.

Avoid forbidden edits

There are some things that Magic Editor won't edit, whether due to Google's GenAI terms or practical issues. Below are the things Magic Editor refuses to edit. Attempting to edit these objects results in an error message.

ID cards, receipts, and sensitive documents.

Human faces and body parts.

Large selection areas.

Images with personal information.

Close

Magic Editor isn't the only editing tool exclusive to the Pixel 8. Another tool that caught our eye was Best Take, which allows you to swap faces in group photos with those from similar images.