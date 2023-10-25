Whether you host a potluck, birthday, wedding anniversary, house-warming party, or family gathering, a small karaoke round elevates the party mood in no time. Thanks to the top music streaming services on iPhone, you don't need to rely on your memory or a karaoke machine to sing along with your favorite artists. You can use the iPhone's karaoke mode and show off your singing skills.

In this post, we show you how to activate karaoke mode on music streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify. You can follow the highlighted lyrics in real time and sing your heart out. Since these streaming apps are cross-platform, you can also activate the karaoke mode on your budget Android phones.

Apple Music

Apple Music doesn't offer a free plan to try out the streaming service. You need to start with a paid plan or subscribe to Apple One to get started. The company refers to the built-in karaoke mode as Apple Music Sing, and it's available on compatible iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV 4K.

As the name suggests, it lets you sing along with your favorite audio tracks with live lyrics and adjustable vocal support. Let's check it in action and glance over some of the notable Apple Music Sing features.

Apple Music Sing is available on iPhone 11 or later using iOS 16.2+, iPad Pro (5th generation or later), iPad Air (4th generation or later), iPad (9th generation or later) and Apple TV 4K (3rd generation). You see real-time lyrics on incompatible models, but they don't show the Apple Music Sing option.

Launch Apple Music and play a song. Tap the lyrics icon at the bottom. You see real-time lyrics from the following menu. A mic icon appears at the bottom if Apple Music Sing is available for a specific song. Tap the mic icon to play the lyrics by highlighting each word. You can drag the microphone slider to adjust the original vocal volume. 3 Images Close

Apple Music Sing doesn't work with every song. For supported tracks, it activates background vocals to make it easier to follow and duet view to display multiple vocalists on opposite sides to make multi-singer tracks easy to sing along to.

If you have difficulty finding tracks that support Apple Music Sing, check the company's dedicated companion playlists. They feature popular duets, anthems, and choruses.

Spotify

Spotify, the world's most popular music streaming app, also supports karaoke mode. Although Spotify launched a sing-along feature in mid-2022, the rollout has been limited. Don't be surprised if it doesn't show up on your account. The company is also tight-lipped on the karaoke mode's full rollout.

Download Spotify from the App Store and launch it on your iPhone. Play any song and swipe up from the now-playing view to check real-time lyrics. Spotify uses Musixmatch integration to display live lyrics. You'll see a sing button with a microphone icon if the karaoke mode is available for that song. 2 Images Close

Spotify uses your phone's microphone to judge your singing skills and gives a score out of 100. Spotify's karaoke mode is available to free accounts. You don't require a Spotify Premium subscription.

YouTube Music

YouTube Music used to come with basic lyrics support. Google recently updated the app with real-time lyrics sync. If you don't want to switch to Apple Music just for the Apple Music Sing add-on, use the steps below to start a karaoke session on it.

Launch YouTube Music on your iPhone and play any song. Open the now playing screen. Tap Lyrics at the bottom. Follow the lyrics and sing along with your favorite artist. 2 Images Close

Amazon Music

Amazon Music is a neat add-on for Amazon Prime subscribers. If you prefer the e-commerce giant's music streaming offering, check the steps below to activate real-time lyrics sync and grab the mic.

Open Amazon Music and play your favorite audio track. Tap Lyrics on the now playing screen. It replaces the album art with live lyrics. Swipe up to reveal the full lyrics for the current song. 3 Images Close

Tidal

Similar to Amazon Music and YouTube Music, Tidal doesn't highlight each word like in karaoke. It highlights each line of the song that you can refer to.

Launch Tidal on your iPhone and play a song. Tap the lyrics icon at the bottom and check the app highlighting each line as it plays. Close

Tidal also offers several sing-along playlists for karaoke parties.

Pick up the mic on your favorite songs

Among the top music streaming apps, only Apple Music and Spotify come with robust karaoke support. Others offer real-time lyrics but miss out on additional features like adjustable vocals and duet view.

While Apple Music seems to be the preferred choice for iPhone users, YouTube Music is another solid alternative that deserves a close look. It carries a flawless YouTube integration and offers top-notch recommendations based on your listening habits. Read our dedicated comparison post to learn the differences between Apple Music and YouTube Music.