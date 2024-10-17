There are plenty of excellent password management apps. Apple's iCloud Passwords & Keychain is one of the most secure solutions for storing passwords and other sensitive data, such as credit card information. If you use a non-Apple browser like Chrome, you can use your iCloud Keychain in Chrome on Windows and macOS. Here's how to set it up and get started.

Why you should use iCloud Passwords & Keychain on Chrome

Google provides a password manager that syncs seamlessly across Chrome and the best Android devices. However, this may not suit your needs. For instance, you might use an iPhone with Safari as your default browser and store your passwords in iCloud Keychain but rely on a Windows laptop and Chrome where iCloud Keychain isn't available. Maybe you prefer Chrome to Safari on your Mac. If you transitioned from the Apple ecosystem to Android, you may not want to transfer your passwords from iCloud to Google for privacy reasons.

There are plenty of reasons to use iCloud Keychain with Chrome, and Apple makes it easy to access your saved passwords on Chrome, whether you use macOS or Windows.

You need an active iCloud account with iCloud Keychain activated. Additionally, you must turn on two-factor authentication for your Apple ID.

How to use iCloud Passwords & Keychain in Chrome on Windows

Setting up iCloud Keychain in Chrome on Windows is a two-step process. First, install iCloud for Windows on your PC or laptop, which allows access to Passwords and Keychain in Chrome. You can complete the installation in a few minutes. Here's how to get started:

Download the iCloud for Windows app from Microsoft Store and install it. Launch the app and sign in with your Apple ID. You'll see Passwords and Keychain in the main section when the setup is complete. Select Install Extension from the pop-up menu that appears. You're taken to the Chrome Web Store. Click Add to Chrome to install the extension. After installation, click Open iCloud for Windows. Turn on the toggle to activate the feature. Return to Chrome and enter the six-digit 2FA code that displays in the iCloud app.

You can now use iCloud Passwords in Chrome. When you visit a website stored in your iCloud Keychain, click the username field and select your account from the extension's suggestions. You can also use the extension to manage your accounts, so you can create new accounts and update passwords within iCloud Keychain in Chrome.

How to use iCloud Passwords & Keychain in Chrome on macOS

Using iCloud Keychain on a Mac is simpler, as it's configured when you sign in with your Apple ID. To use iCloud Keychain and Passwords in Chrome on a Mac, follow these steps:

Go to the Chrome Web Store and install the iCloud Passwords extension. After it's installed, authenticate by entering the verification code sent to your device.

After that, visit a website with saved credentials and click the iCloud Passwords icon in the toolbar. From the drop-down menu, select your account to autofill your username and password. You can also manage your passwords and credentials in the Passwords app on your macOS.

How to use iCloud Passwords & Keychain in Chrome on Android and ChromeOS

Apple does not officially support iCloud Keychain on Android or ChromeOS. While you can install the extension on ChromeOS, it doesn't function properly because the iCloud app isn't available for ChromeOS, so you can't authenticate the extension. The options for these devices are limited. You can export your iCloud Keychain to Google Password Manager or use a third-party password management app.

Using iCloud Keychain in Chrome is easy

Just as seamlessly as you can transfer iCloud photos to Google Photos, using iCloud Keychain in Google Chrome is as convenient. It allows easy access to your saved passwords across devices while maintaining security through Apple's ecosystem. While there may be limitations on some devices, following these steps allows you to manage your passwords effortlessly within Chrome.