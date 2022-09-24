Hold for Me allows you to go about your day when you're on hold. When you activate Hold for Me, you can put your phone down; it will notify you via sound, vibration, and a notification when someone is on the line. It's a handy tool that can improve your Android experience.

This guide will show you how to activate and use Hold for Me. Right now the feature is only available in the US, Australia, and Canada, but it's likely that Google will expand it to new regions. Also, Hold for Me is only avaialable on Google Pixel 3 phones or later. If it's a feature you really need, the Google Pixel 6a tops our list of best Android budget phones.

Things you should know before you activate Hold for Me

Before you start using Hold for Me, there are a couple of things you should know to use this feature correctly:

The Hold for Me feature isn't perfect; it may not detect when you come off hold in every situation. You can't play audio while it's active. Your phone must not be on silent or vibrate.

How to enable Hold for Me on your Android phone

Open the Phone by Google app. Tap the three-dot menu button in the top right of your screen Tap Settings from the drop-down menu. Tap Hold for Me. Toggle the Hold for Me switch to on.

How to use the Hold for Me feature on a call

Wait to be left on hold. Tap Hold for Me. Tap Start. Tap Return to call to end Hold for Me and resume the conversation. 3 Images Close

Hold for Me will mute the call but display live captions on your screen. This way, you can check if an estimated wait time has changed or if you need to return to your phone while on hold.

Use Hold for Me to spend less time on the phone

Everyone's been stuck on hold for an hour or more at times, and Hold for Me makes this experience bearable. If you're the type who would rather text than make a phone call, there are some nifty tips and tricks for Google Messages that you'll want to try.