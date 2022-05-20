Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones have shipped with several useful improvements, including the Live Translate feature. While exclusive to Pixel 6 devices, for now, it's a fantastic addition to Google's suite of translation features.

Live Translate will translate your sent text messages on the fly and translate audio in real-time. While you could copy texts into Google Translate, Live Translate cuts out the middleman by translating immediately, speeding up your conversations. Its audio translation feature also works for phone calls. If you are a traveler, work with people with various backgrounds, or just looking to learn more about other languages right in front of you, it's a very nifty tool to have.

What is Live Translate?

Live Translate is a confusing term, as it is often used for many different Google translation features. Even their support page for Live Translate mentions translating text with your camera, a feature that is available to anyone through the Google Translate app. For this article, we're referring to the features exclusive to the Pixel 6 device. It's exclusive to these phones as they are the only Android devices currently equipped with Google's Tensor chip.

So what can Live Translate do on the Pixel 6? Essentially, it can translate live text conversations and audio. So, if you're texting with someone in another language, you won't have to copy and paste every message into Google Translate. You'll also be able to watch videos in other languages and see translated captions in real-time. These captions are also available for phone conversations. Of course, it's not perfect, but it works well enough to hold a conversation.

How to Enable Live Translate

Live Translate does not work with every language, although Google is adding new ones over time. Right now, it covers 48 different languages. When a language is selected, it will show you which features it is compatible with. For the Pixel 6's Live Translate features, you'll need languages that support Messaging and Live Caption.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap System. Tap Live Translate. 3 Images Close Toggle the Live Translate switch on. Tap Add language. Scroll down and tap the language you wish to translate. Tap Add language on the pop-up window. 2 Images Close

That's all. You should be able to use Live Translate. Now that you have it enabled, let's explore how you can use it.

How to Use Live Translate

Live Translate works for text conversations and audio captions. If you're wondering how to translate text through your camera or an in-person conversation, Google Translate can help with that. Remember that you'll need to download the language before you start translating.

How to Use Live Translate For Texting

Your Pixel 6 phone should automatically detect a foreign language in your text conversations and will create a pop-up with the Google Translate logo in the top right of your screen. Tapping this will enable Live Translate.

However, if you've disabled translation or the pop-up hasn't appeared (This occasionally happens if there is not enough text on-screen), you'll need to re-enable it manually. Just copy the text and tap the Translate copied text pop-up.

Once enabled, you'll have a window at the top of your screen to select which language you see received texts in. To translate your text, start typing. You'll see the translated text appear in real-time above your draft, so you can preview the text before sending it.

If you wish to turn off Live Translate or change how Live Translate works, tap the downwards facing arrow next to the languages. These settings apply to all conversations in that language, not just the current one.

Ask to translate will prompt you when it detects a new language on-screen. It won't prompt you for every new message.

will prompt you when it detects a new language on-screen. It won't prompt you for every new message. Automatically translate will translate any message detected in that language.

will translate any message detected in that language. Don't translate again will disable the language in Live Translate. You'll need to return to the Live Translate settings page to re-enable it. (This can also be accessed by tapping More Settings at the bottom of this window

How to Use Live Translate For Audio

Your Pixel 6 phone will automatically produce captions for English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish. If you use Live Captions in a call, the other person will be notified that you are using this feature.

To enable Live Captions, press the Volume button on the side of your phone. Tap the Live Caption button below the volume controls on-screen. 2 Images Close

If you wish to turn Live Captions off, tap the Live Caption button again.

Translate in real-time with Live Translate

While it isn't perfect, Live Translate is a huge step in translation technology. While exclusive to Pixel 6 devices for now, we expect this feature to be included with all of Google's future devices.

