Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers on desktops, Chromebooks, and Android smartphones. While it lets you change the background and add your personal flair, wouldn't changing the design of a New Tab page provide a more personalized experience? Wouldn't it be fantastic if you could customize the New Tab page with your city's weather, your favorite team's scorecard, and so on?

Thanks to the addition of a new feature called Tab Maker, Google gives everyday users the option to change the look of the New Tab page in Chrome to suit their needs without any coding knowledge. Let's check out how you can use Google Tab Maker to design New Tab pages.

How to use Google Tab Maker

You can use the steps mentioned to use the Google Tab Maker only on the desktop version of the browser. This feature isn't available for the Android or iOS app. Here's what you need to do to customize the New Tab page using the Tab Maker.

Visit the Tab Maker website in the Google Chrome browser. Click the Make your own button. This opens a new tab in your browser. You're greeted with a welcome message. Click Get Started. Choose a template from the templates that are on offer. As you tap the template, the design is reflected on the right side. After selecting a template, click Next. Add content such as images, links, and text to the Google Sheet file by clicking the Add Your Content button. If you are exploring this Google Chrome New Tab Maker feature, click Try with example content to use the sample content to understand the process. Select Add Your Content to open a Google Sheet in a new tab. The first thing you'll do is make a copy of the Google Sheet, which you can do by selecting the File button at the top menu bar and then selecting the Make a copy option. You can rename it to whatever you like. We use the name New extension. The sheet is saved to your Google account. So, after you create a copy, you can go back to it and tweak the sheet as you want or start working from where you left it. In your Google Sheet, go to the second sheet from the bottom titled Step 2: Add content to this sheet. You will see multiple columns with headings, such as Pages, Background Image, Block 1, Block 2, Block 3, and Block 1 Link. The guidelines state that you should not mix images and GIFs with text in the same column. So, keep that in mind. To add an image or GIF, search for an image online, right click it, select Copy image address, and paste the URL into the appropriate column (the Background Image column). Similarly, copy the URL of your news, weather, and scorecard source and paste it into the relevant column. Publish your sheet on the web. For that, click File, select Share, and click Publish to the web. Choose Step 2: Add content to your sheet from the first drop-down menu. Click the Web page drop-down menu and select Comma-Separated Values (.csv). Click the Publish button. Copy the link on the page. Go back to the Tab Maker page, paste the link, and click Next. Adjust the blocks on your new tab page. Select the block to see the elements you can edit for that corresponding block. If it is a text box, you see options such as font, font size, line height, and font color. If it is a block with an image, edit its fit, vertical alignment, horizontal alignment, block color, and background. After you are done editing the New Tab page, in the last step, give a name to your extension. Also, add a description and a unique icon to your New Tab page extension. Click the Download ZIP file button to save your new tab page extension locally on your PC. You can share the extension privately or publish it to the Chrome Web Store for everyone to download. After you download the ZIP file for the extension, extract it. Then, go to Google Chrome Settings and select Extensions from the left pane. Turn on Developer Mode by clicking its toggle in the upper-right corner of the page. Click Load unpacked, and select your extension file folder. Every time you open a new tab, it shows you the new tab you designed using the Tab Maker.

Freshen up your New Tab page using Tab Maker

Google Tab Maker is a great addition as it offers more customization options for its users. Besides, you don't need coding knowledge to create a personalized New Tab page. The Tab Maker makes it easy to design a New Tab page that shows information relevant to you and gives a fresh look to the Chrome tabs. Since you can put weather or scorecard information on your new tab page using Tab Maker, you don't need to bookmark all tabs and visit them each time to get the relevant info. All you do is open a new tab, and the information is there.

If you do not love creating things and would rather download what others have created, you can do that by downloading the New Tab extensions from the Chrome Web Store.