Although most people receive just about everything from apartment leases to perscriptions via digital documents, we have yet to become the Paperless Society that Frederick Wilifred Lancaster imagined nearly 50 years ago. Whether it's tax documents and bills for your personal life or contracts and plans for work, scanning documents is still an essential part of life. If you're like many people, you probably don't own (or want) a multifunction printer, and the thought of scanning something at work and accidentally directing it to the wrong email leaves you in hives.

Lucikly, there is not shortage of scanner apps for your phone or tablet. And while scanning paper documents may be even more annoying using an app, at least you won't have to pay for the luxury of making something that is made out of paper appear in your Google Drive folder.

Stack, is an experimental document managment app for Android phones, that comes from Google's Area 120 team. If you've yet to hear of the app, check out our in-depth Google Stack guide to get a better idea of what the app does. If you're already familiar with the app, but don't konw how to set it up, here's what you need to know.

How to set up the Stack app

To get going with Stack you'll have to download and set up the app.

Download the Stack app from the Google Play Store. Open the app and select the Google account you'd like to continue with Press the Continue button Click Allow so that the app has permission to access your media Click Allow or Deny to the option to automatically add new documents to the app Swipe through the intro pages until you get to the end Click the Done button 4 Images Close

How to use Stack

Now that the app is set up and ready to go, you will see a screen with two tabs, Home and All documents with a plus button on the right just above the tabs. Near the top will be a few default categories of documents with a search bar at the very top. Let's look at how to actually get scanning.

Click the plus button at the bottom right of the screen A menu will pop with three options, PDF, Gallery, and the one you should select, Camera. To save a PDF from your device to the app, select the PDF option

option Gallery will allow you to save a photo from your device as a PDF to the app Press Allow to let Stack use your camera Align the corners of the viewfinder that appears with the corners of your document and click the Scan button 3 Images Close Once the initial scan has been taken you have the options to Add more pages, Adjust color, or Crop & rotate To add more pages, click the Add button right under the scan of your document which will bring you back to the viewfinder to capture more pages

button right under the scan of your document which will bring you back to the viewfinder to capture more pages Using the Adjust color option, you can change the brightness of a document, which can be very helpful if you don't have great lighting where you're scanning

option, you can change the brightness of a document, which can be very helpful if you don't have great lighting where you're scanning The Crop & Rotate option will allow you to change the bounds of the scan and rotate the document if necessary Once you have adjusted everything to your liking, click the Save button Name your PDF by typing your desired name into the Name section Below the Name section, click on the relevant stack(s) so that they are highlighted to place your PDF into those sections Once you're finished naming and categorizing your document, press the Done button to save the PDF 4 Images Close

And there you have it, you've successfully scanned your very own document in Stack. Next, let's take a look at what features and tricks Stack has to offer.

What else can Stack do?

Stack has a few other tricks up its sleeve that help enhance the PDF organization process. When you save a PDF, Stack can pull some data from it if it has monetary amounts, a date, or other such information and save that as a descriptor that you can search for later.

Stack also allows you to add or remove a number of preset categories or create and add your own custom categories if you so desire.

On the main screen, click the Edit button right under your profile icon Click on a stack in the Your Stacks section to remove it from your available list and click a stack from the Suggested Stacks section to add it to Your Stacks If you'd like to create your own custom stack, click the Create button under Suggested Stacks Type your desired name for your stack in the Stack name section of the Create a Stack dialog box that pops up Click the Create button, which will automatically add this new stack into the Your Stacks section 2 Images Close

There are a few other handy features that Stack has that you should take advantage of.

Click your profile icon at the top right Click the Settings option A list of options, many with toggles, should now appear. Toggle on or off the settings as desired. Import photos of documents will automatically add any pictures you take of documents to Stack

will automatically add any pictures you take of documents to Stack You can lock down the app by toggling the Fingerprint or Face lock option, which will require biometric verification before entering Stack

option, which will require biometric verification before entering Stack The Mobile data usage option will let you determine if you'd like to use mobile data to backup your documents

option will let you determine if you'd like to use mobile data to backup your documents For extra backups, you can select the Save PDF copy to Drive option, which automatically saves documents to a Stack folder in your Google Drive account

option, which automatically saves documents to a folder in your Google Drive account If you'd like to bring all of your documents into Drive, select the Export all documents to Drive option. This will bring up a dialog box where you just need to click Export all all of your documents will be exported into your Drive account in a folder called Stack Export

option. This will bring up a dialog box where you just need to click all all of your documents will be exported into your Drive account in a folder called To delete all data in Stack, click the Delete all your data button and in the dialog box that pops up, check the Delete all your data box and click the Delete all your data button 3 Images Close

Stack isn't the only game in town

While we're quite fond of Google Stack, we know there's a chance that Google could cancel the experimental app at any time. And since the Stack is only available for Android users in the US, it's a no go for people who may want something that works on multiple operatings systems. Fortunatley, there are plenty of third-party scanning and document management apps that work on multiple platforms.