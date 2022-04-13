Google recently updated its Shopping list app, improving its looks with a fresh coat of paint. The new version introduced Material Design and support for dark mode, but also reduced the number of customization options within the app. Love it or hate it, Google Shopping list is still a very useful tool for organizing your grocery purchases. Follow the steps below to access your lists and create new ones.

How do I use Google's built-in shopping list?

Open the Google Home app. At the top right, tap your initials/image to select your account. Go back to the home screen, then select Settings. Scroll down to Services, then select Notes and lists. Tap on Shopping Lists. If asked, choose an app (Google Keep, EverNote, etc.) to open your list, or open it with your browser. 3 Images Expand Expand Expand Close Next to "Shopping Lists", tap the Menu icon and then Create new list. Type the name of your new list and tap Create. Tap Add Item to add new elements and then tick them once you're done. You can also add notes and shopping lists using the Google voice Assistant with the commands “start a grocery list” or “start a list.”

You can also use Google's default list, without creating a new one.

Why should I use Google's built-in shopping list?

After its recent update, Google Shopping List and Google Home are fully integrated. This means you won't have to install any third-party apps to manage to grocery lists. Instead, you can create and manage them by speaking to your Google Assistant.

Google Shopping List also supports integration with several note-taking and productivity apps, including Any.do, AnyList, and Google Keep.

Notes created with Google Assistant will be visible in other providers' apps, but if you select another app later, those notes and lists will no longer be visible via the Assistant.

Using Google's built-in shopping list is easy, and there are some benefits to doing so. Not having to rely on third-party apps is one of them, but also, having a tool that works with your Google Home ecosystem out of the box. Just make sure you are keeping track of your list across different apps, or you may lose some of them. And if you are looking for additional uses for your Google Assistant, there plenty of devices compatible with it, including a bunch of smart LED lights.

