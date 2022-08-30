Google's recording app, Recorder, might not appear on our roundup of the best voice recorder apps. It lacks features compared to other apps, but its use of machine learning creates accurate transcriptions.

This guide shows you how to use Recorder. We show you how to record and share voice notes and turn your recordings into video.

How to record and edit voice notes in Recorder

Opening Recorder brings you to the record screen, and this screen is also where you can view and edit past recordings.

How to record voice notes

Tap the red Record button at the bottom of your screen to start recording. Tap the red Pause button to pause your recording, or tap Save to stop and save your recording. 2 Images Close While recording, you can tap the Transcript button to see a live transcription of your recording. You can also tap the title to rename your recording. Close

How to edit voice notes

Tap one of your recordings from the Recorder homescreen. Tap the Scissors button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Move the slider to adjust your selection. 2 Images Close Tap the Transcript button to edit by cutting out words. When you're finished, tap Save copy in the upper-right corner of your screen. Close

How to share recordings and transcripts from Recorder

Recorder offers multiple ways to share your recordings. You can share an M4A audio file or a transcript of the text.

Tap one of your recordings from the Recorder homescreen. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Share. 2 Images Close Tap Audio to create an M4A file of your recording. Tap Transcript to create either a Google Doc or TXT file of your transcript. Close

How to turn your recording into a video

A nifty feature of Recorder is the ability to turn your audio recording into a video of your transcript or waveform.

Tap one of your recordings from the Recorder homescreen. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Share. 2 Images Close Tap Video clip. Tap the Content, Layout, and Theme tabs to change the appearance of your recording. Tap Create in the upper-right corner of your screen. 2 Images Close

Recorder saves your video in your Files app.

Recorder is perfect for quick voice notes

Recorder is an ideal app for recording quick voice notes or a one-on-one meeting. The transcription tool is remarkably accurate (we'll forgive it for mistaking Jon for John), so the app is helpful if you're recording a speech or talk.

If you're recording many voice notes, you may find it helpful to grab a pair of one of our top earbud picks with built-in microphones.