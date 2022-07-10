Redeeming and using your gift card is easy!

The Google Play Store is the largest app store out there. But it isn't only an app store. It's also a bookstore, video store, game store, and subscription service manager. The Google Play Store is available on all Android devices, including the best Android phones, Android tablets, and Chromebooks.

You can use a credit card or a service like PayPal to pay for things, like any app store. If you want to give money to someone, a Google Play gift card is your best option. Let's take a look at how to redeem Google Play gift cards and how to use them to make purchases.

How to redeem a virtual Google Play gift card

If someone emails a gift card to you, here's how to redeem it:

Open the Google Play Store. You can use either the pre-installed app on your phone or go to play.google.com on a computer. Select your profile by tapping the picture in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Tap the Payments & subscriptions option. Click Redeem gift code. Copy and paste the code from your email into the box. Tap the Redeem button at the bottom. 2 Images Close

Your gift card balance is now added to your Google Play balance.

How to redeem a physical Google Play gift card

Redeeming a physical gift card is similar to redeeming a virtual one.

Go to the Google Play Store. You can do this through the app on your phone or on your computer through the website. Click your profile picture at the top. 2 Images Close Select Payments & subscriptions. Tap Redeem gift code. Tap the Scan gift card button. Scratch or peel the layer hiding the code on your physical card. Align the code with the box that appears on your phone. Tap the Confirm button. 3 Images Close

The balance of that gift card will now be added to your account.

How to redeem a Google Play gift card when making a purchase

When making a purchase, you can redeem a gift card during checkout.

Go to the Google Play Store on your phone or computer. Select an item you'd like to buy. 2 Images Close Click the button that lists the price. Tap the current payment method. Click the Redeem code button. 3 Images Close

Enter the gift card code or scan a physical gift card to redeem it.

How to check your Google Play balance

After you've redeemed your gift card, you may want to know how much money is on your Google Play account.

Go to the Play Store either through the app on your phone or using the Google Play website on your computer. Tap the picture in the upper-right corner to open your profile. 2 Images Close Click Payments & subscriptions. Select Payment methods. 2 Images Close

You will now see your Google play balance at the top of the page. If there is any balance that will expire, such as money from Google Rewards, it will say when it expires.

Where to buy Google Play gift cards

Finding Google Play gift cards is easy since they're sold in a variety of places. Amazon is one of the easiest places to find either virtual or physical gift cards. They may also sell gift cards that come with bonus content for the games included with the card.

Virtual gift cards are also found at PayPal, where you can buy one at any amount from $10 to $100. Physical gift cards are at all kinds of stores, such as grocery stores, drug stores, and big-box stores. Many of these stores also sell virtual gift cards on their websites.

How to buy a Google Play Store app or game using your balance

One of the most common uses of Google Play cards is purchasing Android apps or games.

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device or computer. Tap the Games or Apps tab at the bottom, depending on what you're looking for. Select an app or game that is not free. 2 Images Close Press the button that lists the price. At the bottom, make sure it says Google Play balance to select it as your payment method. If it doesn't, click the payment method that is there and select Google Play balance from the list that pops up. Click the 1-tap buy button. 2 Images Close

The game or app is now yours, thanks to your gift card balance.

How to use your Google Play balance to buy a book or movie

Buying a book or movie on the Google Play Store is similar to purchasing an app or game.

Go to the Google Play Store on your phone or computer. Click the Books or Movies & TV tab at the bottom. Select an item that is not free. 2 Images Close Tap the button that has a price in the name. Make sure the payment method is set to your Google Play balance. If it isn't, you can change the payment method by tapping the current payment method and selecting Google Play balance from the list. Press the 1-tap buy button. 2 Images Close

You are now the proud owner of a new e-book or movie paid for using your gift card.

How to use your Google Play balance to buy a game on Stadia

If you're a fan of Stadia, Google Play cards are a great gift. Stadia allows you to use them to pay for games on the streaming service.

Open the Stadia app. Click the Store tab at the bottom. 2 Images Close Select a game you'd like to purchase. Click the Buy button. The payment method at the bottom should be set to your Google Play balance. You may have a credit card or other payment method selected by default. To change it, click the credit card and select the correct option from the list that appears. Tap the 1-tap buy button. 3 Images Close

Your Stadia game is purchased and ready to play.

How can I maximize my Google Play gift card?

A Google Play gift card is a great gift for the Android users in your life. There are many places to buy them, and redeeming them is simple. Maximizing your gift card is easy when you use the Offers tab in the Google Play Store to access free and discounted games and apps.