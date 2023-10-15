Wallpapers make a surprising difference to your user experience and set the tone of your device. Whether you opt for a picture of your loved ones, an abstract design, your favorite band, or a scenic landscape, your choice of wallpaper can impact your mood. So, if you feel like you've outgrown your old desktop background, it might be time for a wallpaper refresh.

While Google offers a huge library of wallpapers for ChromeOS, for a personal touch, you can set your favorite picture in your Google Photos album as your wallpaper. In this guide, we show you how to use Google Photos as wallpaper on your Chromebook, whether it's a budget device or a top-of-the-line Chromebook.

How to use Google Photos as wallpaper on a Chromebook

First, make sure the image you want to set as your Chromebook wallpaper is available in Google Photos. Its search function is intuitive, and the app can recognize faces, landmarks, objects, and more. For instance, if you want to group photos you took at a beach, type "beach" in the search bar. But if you can't find a particular image, make sure you're signed in with the correct account.

After you've decided which image to use, you're ready to set it as your Chromebook wallpaper.

Click the time icon in the lower-right corner and click the Settings icon. Select Personalization from the left sidebar. Click Set your wallpaper & style. Select Wallpaper. You'll see a list of photo albums. Select Google Photos. Select the photo you want to use as your wallpaper. If you want to display a new image every day, click Change Daily. This setting automatically changes the wallpaper every day.

How to use Google Photos as a screensaver on a Chromebook

Did you know you can use albums on Google Photos as your screensaver? After setting it up, your screensaver displays the pictures within the album you chose.

Here's how to use Google Photos as your screensaver on your Chromebook:

Open the Settings app on your Chromebook. Select Personalization from the left sidebar. Click Set your wallpaper & style. Under Screen saver, select Turn on. Click the toggle to turn on Screensaver when your screen is idle. Choose Slide show, Feel the breeze, or Float on by under Screen saver animation. In the Image Source section, select Google Photos. Select a Google Photos album that you want to set as your screensaver.

Your screensaver displays details like the date, time, and weather as it cycles through the Google Photos album that you set up. However, choosing a Google Photos album littered with random images won't give you a satisfying result. If you're struggling with compiling pictures for your screensaver, use these tips and tricks to organize your Google Photos collection.

Google Photos has a nifty AI tagging feature that helps you find photos quickly. All you do is assign a label to a person or pet. After you identify them, Google automatically labels new photos of them.

Customize your Chromebook with ease

Sprucing up your Chromebook's wallpaper is a breeze with the tips in this guide. Setting up your screensaver is just as easy.

Although ChromeOS relies on the Google Chrome browser, Chromebooks can handle most people's computer needs. And thanks to their affordable prices, Chromebooks are rising in popularity among budget-conscious students and business users. You can do a lot with Chromebooks. Try these ChromeOS tips and tricks to supercharge your Chromebook experience.