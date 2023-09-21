RSS reader apps used to be popular back in the day. In the age of social media, people prefer to get the latest news from platforms like Twitter (now known as X). Google News is another popular source to stay on top of the latest happenings in your area, region, and world. While it's primarily designed to deliver a personalized news experience, you can use it as an RSS feed reader.

Google News is available on the web and has apps on iPhone and the top budget Android phones. You only need a Google account to sync your favorite stories and preferred interests on all the devices.

First, make sure you have a Google account. If you don't have one, check our guide on creating a Google account. Then, go to Google News on the web and familiarize yourself with the interface.

Google News takes you to the Home feed and shows relevant categories at the top. You can head to any category and check sub-categories in action. For example, moving to the Sports category shows Tennis, Football, Badminton, Cricket, Hockey, and other categories to narrow your search results further. The list changes based on your region.

The real star of the show is the default search bar at the top. With search filters, it's a powerful tool to get astute news results. You can search for exact phrases, enter specific words, exclude them, and pick a specific website. You can also search for multiple items at once.

For example, when you type Manchester City OR Arsenal, Google News shows articles containing any Premier League team. Similarly, when you search for Kansas City Chiefs AND Miami Dolphins, Google News searches for articles that contain both keywords.

The trick can be useful when you want to check the preview or analysis of an upcoming NFL game. When you get the hang of Google News' advanced search filters and default categories, follow the topics you want to trend.

Go to Google News and search for a topic at the top. Be specific with the tricks we mentioned above to filter out irrelevant results. Click the Follow button beside the topic name. You're set to receive instant alerts about your preferred topic. If you ever change your mind, click the same button to unfollow it.

Save your stories and customize your reading experience

After you find relevant search items, select them to open the web results in new tabs. If you want to read several news stories later, save them to your account. It works similarly to most RSS readers. Click the three-dot menu beside a news headline and select Save for later. When you expand the three-dot menu beside a news story, you have multiple options to choose from.

Share: If you want to copy the website link or share it over social media, click Share and choose a relevant option.

If you want to copy the website link or share it over social media, click and choose a relevant option. Go to website: Lets you visit the specific website to check more coverage.

Lets you visit the specific website to check more coverage. Hide all stories from website: If you aren't satisfied with the news coverage on a website, select Hide all stories and never bother with the same website again in Google News.

If you aren't satisfied with the news coverage on a website, select and never bother with the same website again in Google News. More stories like this: You can ask Google News to show similar stories.

You can ask Google News to show similar stories. Fewer stories like this: Stop seeing stories on the same topic.

Check your saved stories

After you've saved several stories, use the steps below to find and read them at your convenient time.

Go to Google News and click the Following tab at the top. Move to the Saved stories tab. Find your saved stories with the website name, news headline, and publish date. When you've read the story, uncheck the bookmark icon to remove it from the Saved stories menu.

We recommend removing your read items to declutter the Saved stories menu. Otherwise, it may get crowded soon and make it difficult for you to find relevant stories.

Try Google News mobile apps

Google News offers capable apps on mobile. You can enjoy the same features on a small screen and read your saved stories and trending topics on the go. Here's how to find your following topics and saved stories on mobile.

Download the Google News app and sign in with your Google account details. Move to the Following tab. Select Saved Stories at the top. 2 Images Close

Use Google Alerts

Apart from Google News, you can also use Google Alerts to monitor the web for interesting new content.

Go to Google Alerts and log in with your Google account info. Search for a topic at the top. Google shows relevant news results about the keyword. You can expand Show options and choose the frequency, sources, language, region, and delivery address. Select Create Alert.

You can delete alerts, change delivery frequency, and copy the HTML for your RSS reader from the same menu.

Receive the latest news alerts on the go

Your Google News mobile experience isn't limited to subscribing to topics and saving news stories for later. Google has supercharged the app with useful add-ons. You can check our dedicated post to learn the top Google News tips and get the most out of the platform.