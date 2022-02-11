You can always ask Google Assistant on your Nest Audio, Nest Hub, Google Home, or any other Assistant-powered speaker, to play music from your favorite streaming service. But it's also possible to use these devices as traditional Bluetooth speakers and stream music to them directly from your phone or tablet. This comes in handy when you're looking to play a locally stored music file or audio clip on the speaker or display — during an internet outage, for example.

Here, we'll go over how to use a Google Home, Nest Audio, or Nest Hub as a Bluetooth speaker.

Which Nest devices can you use as a Bluetooth speaker?

You can use any of the following Nest or Home devices from Google as a Bluetooth speaker:

In fact, almost any Google Assistant-powered smart speaker or display can be used as a Bluetooth speaker. The pairing process remains the same irrespective of the specific device.

How to pair Assistant-powered speakers using your phone

Open the Google Home app on your Android phone. Tap the smart speaker or display you want to pair using Bluetooth. Tap the Settings icon in the top-right corner. Go to Audio. Tap Paired Bluetooth devices. Tap Enable Pairing Mode. Your speaker or display should now be visible to your phone as a Bluetooth device. Navigate to your phone's Bluetooth settings. On Samsung phones: Settings > Connections > Bluetooth

On Pixel phones: Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences > Bluetooth > Pair new device Tap the name of the speaker or display you want to connect to. The speaker or display will play a chime sound to confirm the connection.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Once you've completed steps 1–6 above, your speaker can be paired via Bluetooth to any compatible device — including phones, tablets, Windows PCs, or Macs.

How to pair Assistant-powered speakers using your voice

Say "Hey Google, pair a new Bluetooth device" to put your smart speaker or display into pairing mode. The Google Assistant will tell you the device name to look for in your source device's settings.

Your speaker or display should now be visible to your phone as a Bluetooth device. Navigate to your phone's Bluetooth settings. On Samsung phones: Settings > Connections > Bluetooth

On Pixel phones: Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences > Bluetooth > Pair new device Tap the name of the speaker or display you want to connect to. The speaker or display will play a chime sound to confirm the connection.

After completing the pairing process, you can play audio from any app on your Assistant speaker or display.

To connect to the speaker/display again, select its name from your device's Bluetooth settings. Alternatively, you can say, "Hey Google, open Bluetooth" or "Connect Bluetooth," and the Assistant-powered speaker/display will link up with the last connected device. Similarly, to disconnect a paired phone or tablet, you need to say, "Hey Google, disconnect" or "Hey Google, disconnect Bluetooth."

Managing connections

The best way to manage Bluetooth devices paired with your Assistant speaker or display is through the Google Home app.

Open the Google Home app on your phone. Tap the speaker or display whose connections you want to manage from the list of smart home devices. Tap the Settings icon in the top-right corner. Go to Audio. Go to Paired Bluetooth devices. A list of all the paired Bluetooth devices will be shown here. Tap the 'x' icon to unpair a device.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

You can also use your voice and ask Google Assistant on your speaker or display to "clear all paired devices" or "unpair devices." However, unlike in the Google Home app, you cannot unpair just one device at a time — the entire list of paired devices will clear when you use this method.

Buy Nest Hub — $65

See at Best Buy

The 5G BlackBerry is dead as OnwardMobility loses rights to BlackBerry name Vaporware at its finest

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email