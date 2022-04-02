After a decade of fumbling for a solution for its messaging woes, Google may have finally made a decision about its messaging platform (no promises). Messages is Google's latest service. It combines old-school SMS with RCS capabilities to create a competent client — assuming you're willing to ignore more than half of the people in the US who use iPhones. It's loaded with all sorts of cool tricks to make messaging a lot easier, like the option to text right from your computer.

Although Google has its own desktop operating system, you don't need to use ChromeOS to send messages from your computer. You will, however, have to use the service in your web browser. Here's how to use Google Messages on your laptop or desktop.

How to send and receive Google Messages from your computer or laptop

While many Android phones ship with Messages pre-installed — like the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 devices — not everyone has access out of the box. If Messages isn't downloaded on your device yet, grab it from the Play Store.

Once the app is downloaded, follow the prompts to make it your default messaging app. Now you're ready to set up the Messages client in your browser:

Open your browser and head to Google Messages. Look for the "Messages for web" button in the top-right corner. Click it to launch the web client for Messages. (You do not have to be signed in to your Google account for this to load.) Open the Messages app. Select "Device pairing" from the overflow menu in the top-right. Close Tap "QR code scanner" to open your phone's camera. Close Hold your phone up to your laptop or desktop PC to scan the QR code on display. Your phone and your computer will both reload. Close Your web browser will display your inbox with a list of conversations on the left.

To keep Messages linked to your computer even after you close your window, make sure to hit "Yes" on the pop-up message above your threads if you didn't toggle it on previously.

The Messages web app works just like it does on your phone, from the "Start chat" button to the same basic menu system. Even if you haven't signed into your Google account, you'll still see all your phone contacts synced directly with the web client.

Make sure to check the settings as well. These are accessible through the triple-dotted menu button. Not only can you toggle dark mode on or off, but you can also enable notifications, turn read receipts on or off, and change how you send messages with the enter key on your keyboard.

Is there a Google Messages app for Windows or MacOS?

The short answer is no. There is, however, a workaround because, let's be honest—Messages as a web app isn't an ideal solution. If you have multiple tabs open, you'll have to swipe through to find your Messages window; if you have it in the background, you'll have to minimize your other apps whenever you want to find it. And while Google may believe everything should exist in the browser, a lot of people feel otherwise. Google Chrome users, however, are in luck, as you can "install" Messages from the browser:

Open Messages for Web in Chrome. Tap the overflow (three dot) icon in Chrome's upper right corner. Select Install Messages.

There are other options

There are plenty of more robust alternatives to Messages that are used by people around the world. We are particularly fond of many of the best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps. If you've already said your goodbyes to Google's messaging platform and joined the two billion people who use WhatsApp, you'll want to check out our favorite tips and tricks.