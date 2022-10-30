Google Meet has become the go-to app for all kinds of video meetings, from group chats with friends to business conferences. And Google has made sure the app is available practically everywhere, from your personal Gmail account to the best tablets for hybrid work. For an everyday tool like Google Meet, it becomes necessary to have at least a working understanding of how to create and join calls instead of figuring it out minutes before a meeting.

We put together a handy guide with everything you need to get started with Google Meet and create your first online meeting.

Do you need to set up Google Meet?

Like other apps from Google, Meet lives on the web. All you need is a Google account to use Meet through its website. You don't have to download and install an app on your computer. Although, apps are required for smartphones and tablets. And more importantly, no additional steps are needed on your end to set up Google Meet. You can jump to creating a new meeting straightaway.

How to start a new meeting on Google Meet

Google has integrated Meet into many of its apps and platforms, giving you many ways to start a meeting.

On the web

Go to meet.google.com, and sign in to the correct Google account before starting a new call. If you have multiple Google accounts, change accounts using Google's account switcher in the upper-right corner. Click the New meeting button. A pop-up menu appears with a bunch of options. Here's what each of those does: Select Create a new meeting for later to get a Google Meet link that you can share with your friends or colleagues. You must use the same link to join the meeting.

to get a Google Meet link that you can share with your friends or colleagues. You must use the same link to join the meeting. Start an instant meeting gets you into a meeting, where you can invite more guests to join you or send a meeting link.

gets you into a meeting, where you can invite more guests to join you or send a meeting link. Schedule in Google Calendar takes you to Google Calendar. From there, you can schedule one-off or recurring meetings and have them show up in the calendars of all the invitees, as long as they have a Google account. Google Workspace Essential users don't have this option. You're now in a meeting, chatting with your workmates.

Depending on how you invite guests, Google Meet may ask you to permit each invitee into the video chat. Watch for notifications requesting access to your meeting.

Through Gmail for the web

With Gmail open in a browser tab, you don't need to go to Meet's web page, as Google makes it easy to start meetings from Gmail.

Open Gmail and click Meet from the app selector on the left. It takes you to a built-in Meet interface. If you don't see the app selector in Gmail, go to Settings > Apps in Gmail > Customize and select the checkbox to add Meet. Click New meeting. A new browser window opens and shows the direct meeting link. Copy and share this link manually or go to Send invite > Share via email to share the invite in an email. Alternatively, click Start now to enter a new meeting and add more participants as you go.

With Meet built into the service that many of us use regularly, it's quicker to create new meetings without going to another web page. Plus, Gmail makes it easier to track your scheduled meetings in Google Calendar.

On mobile

Now that Google has merged Duo and Meet into a single app, your personal and work calls sit in a single app. Using the new Meet app, you can create meetings and share them with your friends or colleagues from your phone.

From Google Meet's homepage, tap the New button. On the next page, tap Create a new meeting. 2 Images Close Use the Share button (or copy the link manually) to send the like with your invitees. Alternatively, select Join meeting to enter the room and invite more participants. 2 Images Close Your recent meeting links appear on the app homepage for easy access to video calls later on. Close

With Schedule in Google Calendar, you can create a calendar entry for your meeting, give it a title, and add people so that the scheduled call also shows up in their calendars. Then tap Save.

If you use Meet with a personal Google account, you get additional options to create family and friends groups along with the ability to call Google Home speakers at your home. Plus, you can scroll down to see the list of your contacts who use Google Meet, allowing you to place a direct call using their phone number.

How to join a meeting on Google Meet

While creating a new meeting in Google Meet is easy, joining one is even easier.

Via a meeting link

The simplest way to join a Google Meet session is by using the meeting link shared with you either over chat or email.

Click on the link to go to the meeting page on the web. Choose whether you want to keep your camera and mic on or off. Click Ask to join. As soon as the host permits, you will be in the meeting.

You can follow the same steps for joining a call on your mobile phone. The only difference is that the link takes you to the Google Meet app instead of the browser and asks you to select the correct Gmail account if you have multiple Google accounts on your phone.

If you don't have the Google Meet app installed on your phone, clicking the link takes you to the Play Store, where you can download the app.

Via Meet on the web

There are several ways to join a meeting with Meet on the web.

Go to meet.google.com . Your scheduled meetings appear on the right. Click the meeting title. On the next page, click Join now to enter the meeting. 2 Images Close

. Your scheduled meetings appear on the right. Click the meeting title. On the next page, click to enter the meeting. Enter the meeting code manually on the Meet homepage to enter the video chat. The meeting code is part of the shared link and looks something like xyz-abcd-pqr.

The Meet interface inside Gmail lists your scheduled meetings chronologically. Select the one you want to join and click Join now on the right.

Via Google Calendar

If the organizer schedules a one-off or a recurring meeting on Google Calendar and adds you to the guest list, the meeting automatically appears in your Google Calendar.

Open Google Calendar on the web or on your phone and select the meeting you want to join. Click Join with Google Meet. Click Join now on the next page. You will be in the meeting without using the meeting code or link.

Is Google Meet free to use?

Early on, Google allowed you to host long calls with tens of participants, even with a free account. But Google Meet has become limited since then, following in the footsteps of Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

For one-to-one calls, Meet remains free with a 24-hour upper limit, which is practically unlimited. However, if add more guests, your calls have a 60-minute limit on a free account. It's still better than Zoom's 40-minute cap and should be enough for most small businesses and individuals.

However, you need a Google Workspace subscription to host longer group calls. All paid Workspace tiers increase the call limit on Google Meet to 24 hours, and you can start for as low as $6 a month, which gets you several other business features, including an email address with your custom domain.

Enhance your Google Meet experience

Google Meet is a business-focused video conferencing service that packs a lot of features and customizations for both the host and the participants. From enabling live captions to the excellent companion mode, there are endless things you can do when inside a meeting. Use some of our niftiest Google Meet tips and tricks to make your meetings more personal and make the most of your work calls.