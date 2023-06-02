The best Android smartwatches do more than tell the time. You can use them to access Google Assistant quickly, use Google Pay to pay for your purchases, and more. You can even use your smartwatch for navigation using Google Maps. A Wear OS watch like the Google Pixel Watch is the perfect wearable to have on your wrist when you want to follow turn-by-turn navigation directions from Google Maps.

Follow the guide below to learn how to set up and use Google Maps on your Wear OS smartwatch.

How to set up Google Maps on Wear OS

The Google Maps app should be installed on your Wear OS watch, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. If not, download it from the Play Store from your watch or through your phone. To launch the app, open the app drawer on your watch and tap the Google Maps icon.

Before you can use Maps on your Wear OS watch, you must give the app the necessary permissions, including location access. Without the latter, the Wear OS Maps app won't work properly.

2 Images

Close

Can you use Google Maps on your smartwatch without your phone?

Yes, you can use Google Maps on your Wear OS smartwatch when not paired to your phone. However, to enjoy turn-by-turn navigation directions, you must have a watch that connects to an LTE network. You can also start navigation on your phone and get the directions on your watch, even if your phone is left behind.

If you have a Bluetooth-only Wear OS watch, Google Maps only provides turn-by-turn directions when the wearable is paired to your phone.

How to use Google Maps on your Wear OS smartwatch without your phone

Follow the below steps to use Google Maps on your smartwatch to get navigation directions. Ensure your watch is paired with your phone or connected to the internet before proceeding.

The steps below are only for Wear OS 3 smartwatches, not Wear OS 2 or older wearables.

Open Google Maps on your Wear OS 3 smartwatch. A list of your most visited places and recently searched locations displays. Select the location you want to go to. Or, use voice input or the keyboard to search for the location manually. Select whether you want walking, cycling, or driving directions to the searched address. An ETA for all three options displays on their respective cards. 2 Images Close Accept the displayed terms and conditions if you are using navigation for the first time on Google Maps' Wear OS 3 app. To switch between text and Maps view for guidance on your watch, tap the icon at the bottom of the display. You can scroll down and select Preview route to get a complete overview of the route. 2 Images Close

Your Wear OS smartwatch vibrates when you need to take a turn or the Maps app needs your attention. If this behavior is annoying, scroll down from the directions page in the Maps Wear OS app and turn off Vibrations.

Starting navigation on your Wear OS watch automatically launches Google Maps on your phone. If you don't want this to happen, open Google Maps on your watch, scroll to the bottom, and select Settings. From there, tap Mirroring followed by the disable the Mirror on phone option.

2 Images

Close

How to mirror Google Maps directions from your phone to watch

When you use Google Maps navigation on your phone, you automatically get turn-by-turn directions on your watch for cycling, driving, and walking. By default, Google Maps doesn't auto-launch on your Wear OS watch. Instead, an icon appears at the bottom of the watch face. You need to tap it to open Google Maps and see a preview of the directions.

You can change this behavior to auto-launch Google Maps on your Wear OS smartwatch.

Open the Google Maps app on your Wear OS smartwatch. Scroll down and select Settings. Tap Auto-launch. Select when you want the navigation to auto-launch from your phone: Driving, Walking, and Cycling. 2 Images Close

You will get navigation directions on your watch even when your phone is locked.

How to use Google Assistant to get Google Maps directions on your Wear OS watch

You can also use Google Assistant on your watch to ask for directions. This is a lot faster than using the Maps app on your phone or watch in many cases.

Trigger Google Assistant on your watch by saying, "OK Google." If you have hotword detection disabled, open the Google Assistant app from the app drawer. Ask the voice assistant for navigation directions to the address you want to go to. For example, "navigate to city center." Google Maps for Wear OS automatically opens and displays the transportation types and the ETA. Select your preferred transport mode. You will see step-by-step directions on your Wear OS watch. 2 Images Close

The process above works even if your watch is not paired with your phone, provided your wearable has LTE connectivity. "OK Google" not working is a common Wear OS problem, but solving it is relatively easy.

Google Maps on your Wear OS smartwatch is a lot more handy than you think

Unlike Google Maps on your phone, the Wear OS version does not support Street View or location sharing. However, viewing turn-by-turn navigation from your wrist is handy, especially when cycling or walking down the street. Check out some top Google Maps tips and tricks to get even more out of the app.