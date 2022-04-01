Live Transcribe - alongside other apps like Look to Speak - is a handy app that makes it simpler for Deaf people to engage in a conversation. You can also use it to get real-time receipts of a conversation. Setting it up is a simple process, and there are several settings adjustments one can make to get the most out of the app. Here's everything you need to know to get started using it.

Activate Live Transcribe

The first thing you need to do is activate Live Transcribe. To do that, simply:

Go to the Play Store and type in Live Transcribe & Sound Notifications. Click download. Once it has been downloaded and installed, just open the app to sync it with your Google account.

If you own a Pixel device, Live Transcribe is already on your phone, but you won't find it in the app drawer. Instead, it is baked into your Accessibility settings. To activate it, follow these steps.

Go to the Settings app and select Accessibility. Scroll down to the Captions section and select Live Transcribe. Click "Open Live Transcribe." You can also toggle on a software button that will let you access Live Transcribe from anywhere. After using it a few times, Live Transcribe may prompt you and ask if you want to add Live Transcribe to the app list (re: app drawer).

Capture speech and reply to conversations

The app will automatically capture any speech in the selected language. You can tell it's ready when you see "Ready to transcribe" in the middle of the screen. Just hold your phone near the speaker, and it should pick up what they are saying with solid accuracy. Diction is important, though, and the results may not be 100% accurate if the speaker speaks softly or lives with a neurological condition that effects speech. People who live with conditions that impact speech should check out Google's Project Relate; the project helps people with speech impairments communicate and interact with other more easily using the Google Assistant.

If you want to respond via text to a conversation, tap the keyboard icon at the bottom of the screen. A text window will appear, and you can type your reply. The text replies do not get added to the transcription, and you will have to clear the text every time you want to respond.

If you want to find something specific in a transcription, tap the gear icon in the lower-left corner. A submenu should appear, and you can use the search bar at the top of it to search for anything in the transcription.

Change and download languages

There are 80 languages available on Live Transcribe (including local dialects for some of the more prominent languages). Users can pick a primary language and a secondary one. To change the language settings:

Hit the gear icon in the lower-left corner of the app. Click "More settings" on the submenu that appears. Select "Primary language" or "Secondary language," depending on which you want to change. Scroll through the list and select which language you would like to use. Some languages can be downloaded for offline use. To download a language, click the down arrow by the desired language. The selection is limited at the moment, but most of the predominant languages are downloadable.

On the app home screen, you can quickly switch between your primary and secondary language by tapping the language at the bottom of the screen.

Change settings

There are a variety of other settings that can be adjusted in Live Transcribe. You can access all of these through the gear icon and the "More settings" option. Here's a breakdown of most of them and what you can change:

Text size: Adjust the text size of the transcription for easy reading.

Adjust the text size of the transcription for easy reading. Transcription history: Live Transcribe will hold onto a transcription for 24 hours, but after that, it will automatically delete the conversation. Toggle transcription history on to hold onto transcriptions for up to 3 days.

Live Transcribe will hold onto a transcription for 24 hours, but after that, it will automatically delete the conversation. Toggle transcription history on to hold onto transcriptions for up to 3 days. Open Sound Notifications: Live Transcribe will also pick up important sounds, like the doorbell or the phone ringing. You can manage these sounds and see when they occur in these settings.

Live Transcribe will also pick up important sounds, like the doorbell or the phone ringing. You can manage these sounds and see when they occur in these settings. Theme: Adjust between light, dark, or the system default mode.

Adjust between light, dark, or the system default mode. Transcribe offline: Toggle on if you want to be able to transcribe without an internet connection. You need to have the desired language downloaded to use this feature.

Toggle on if you want to be able to transcribe without an internet connection. You need to have the desired language downloaded to use this feature. Custom words: You can add unusual words here. This should improve Live Transcribe's ability to accurately pick them up.

You can add unusual words here. This should improve Live Transcribe's ability to accurately pick them up. Delete history: You can delete transcription history sooner by selecting this option.

You can delete transcription history sooner by selecting this option. Vibrate when name is spoken: You can add your and others' names to this section, and the phone will vibrate if it detects that name while transcribing.

You can add your and others' names to this section, and the phone will vibrate if it detects that name while transcribing. Vibrate when speech resumes after pause: The phone will vibrate if speaking resumes after a pause greater than 10 seconds.

The phone will vibrate if speaking resumes after a pause greater than 10 seconds. Show sound labels: The transcription will show audio descriptions like laughter and applause, similar to closed captioning.

Add an external microphone

If you want to max out the quality of the transcription, adding an external microphone is a great way to improve clarity. Adding one for use in Live Transcribe is pretty simple too.

Plug in the external microphone to your phone. Depending on the type of microphone, you may need an adapter for this. From the app home screen, tap the gear icon and select "More settings." Under "Audio & language," select Microphone. Tap the microphone you want to use. There should be two options. One should be listed as "Phone mic" and the other should list the external microphone. By default, "Auto-detect" is enabled.

Although Apple has been at the forefront of accessible and assistive tech for years, Google has made some serious strides. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, the Google Pixel 6 packs in incredible assistive features, and it is one of the few Android phones on the market with ASHA compatibility for hearing aids.

