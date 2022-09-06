Google Lens is a powerful tool that identifies objects in a photo and suggests relevant results or actions. It can perform a wide range of actions, from identifying a flower to translating screenshots. Google Lens was originally exclusive to Pixel phones but is now available for all the best Android phones through the Play Store app (plus iPhones from the App Store).

Despite Google Lens' usefulness, it can easily be missed, even when placed front and center on the Google Pixel 6. This guide shows you how to access Google Lens and what it can do.

How to open Google Lens

You can access Google Lens in multiple ways, depending on your device. iPhone users will have to install the app, but Android users have more options. All these options will open the app; none open a limited version of Lens.

Google Lens App

You don't need to install the Play Store app to use Lens, but it's the only way to get the app alone on your home screen.

Google Search widget

The Google Search widget contains a dedicated Lens button. Tap the Lens button to open the app.

Google Photos

Open a photo in Google Photos and tap the Lens button in the lower-right corner of your screen.

Camera app

Depending on the app, you may have an option to open Lens in your camera. On Google Camera, tap the Modes button to access Lens.

What can Google Lens do?

At the core of Google Lens is advanced machine learning that lets it identify objects in photos and suggest appropriate actions. Here are some of the things you can do with Lens:

Add a contact from a business card.

Take a picture of a book cover to read reviews.

Add events from flyers or billboards to your calendar.

Identify animals and plants.

Scan barcodes to find where to buy a product.

The best way to see what Google Lens can do is to point it at objects to see what results you get.

How to use Google Lens

Google Lens works with a screenshot or photo. The app is split into two halves by default. You can expand the bottom half to show your photos. Here, you can tap an image to let Lens work its magic. Alternatively, you can expand the viewfinder at the top to take a photo of something.

Regardless of your method, Google Lens shows a row of search options along the bottom of your screen. Tap the Search option to show generic results, or select one of the others if you have a specific purpose in mind (for example, to solve a math problem or translate text). You can also tap the small magnifying glass in the lower-right corner of the original photo to define your search further with text.

How to use Google Lens with a screenshot

Google Lens instantly performs a search upon tapping a screenshot. Swipe upwards to see the complete search result.

How to use Google Lens with your camera

Point your camera at something and tap the shutter button. Google Lens identifies objects and marks them with a white dot. Tap one of these dots to show search results, and swipe up to see an expanded list.

Use Google Lens to assist your searching

Google Lens is a powerful tool to have at your fingertips. We outlined a few things you can do with it, but try it out to see what you can do. If you installed Google Camera, we recommend using Lens often, as it's integrated into the camera app. Google Camera also has the added benefit of having all the features you need to take great photos.