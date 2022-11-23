Many people rely on the internet to keep track of news and event around the world. The internet makes it easy to access news from your phone or tablet, but with exponentially more sources of news online, misinformation and disinformation can spread quickly. Inaccurate or misleading news can spread quickly and impact people around the globe.

Google has taken measures to prevent misinformation from popping up in its search results and release Google Fact Check Tools to help people verify news and data online. Fact Check Tools consists of Fact Check Exlore and the Fact Check Markup Too, but our focus is on the former in this post. Here's eveything you need to know about Google Fact Check Explorer and how to use is

What is Google Fact Check Explorer?

Google Fact Check Explorer is one of the tools in the Fact Check suite that shows you recent fact checks and allows you to fact-check any topic. The tool scraps the data about the claims and the ratings from the web and plays like a search engine, where people can search for facts and find out the true facts.

How to use Google Fact Check Explorer

Google Fact Check Explorer relies on various fact-checking websites to display if the fact ratings are True or False. Here's how to use it.

Go to toolbox.google.com/factcheck/explorer. In the search box, type the topic or the fact that you want to search and check. In the above image, the rating shows that the claim is false. Clicking the link below the rating takes you to the article that rated the claim false. On the right side, adjacent to the claim and rating, there are a few topic keywords you can use to search for related facts and claims.

You can also select recent fact checks below the search bar to see some recent and trending claims and fact checks across the globe.

Think (and research) before you share

Disinformation and misinformation can quickly spread online and on social media, so it's essential to fact-check the information you read before sharing it to stop its spread. The Mozilla Foundation has an in-depth guide that can help you identify fake news.