Google Drive is a popular cloud storage option for the best Android phones because it comes pre-installed with most of them. The service offers a lot of features and can act as a central hub for your important files, allowing you to access them from anywhere.

If you are new to Google Drive or want a refresher on how the cloud storage service works, read on to learn how to set it up, upload and download files, make the most of your storage space, and more.

What is Google Drive

Before setting up Google Drive, let's explore what the service does and how it compares to the competition. Google Drive is a cloud storage service that lets you save files on the cloud and access them from any device, virtually anywhere in the world. Since it's a Google service, you don't need to create an account. You can use your Gmail or YouTube account.

It's also broadly integrated with Google Workspace and bundled with editing services like Docs, Slides, and Sheets, on top of Gmail, which makes it a strong competitor against Microsoft OneDrive. Compared to other services like Dropbox and Box, Google Drive comes with 15GB of free space and is among the cheapest option when you need more space, which makes it one of the best solutions on the market.

Google Drive comes pre-installed on most Android phones, saving you the trouble of manually downloading it on your handset.

How to upload files to Google Drive from your phone

Now that you know what Google Drive is, let's upload some files and start using your storage space. You can also create folders and subfolders for further organization.

Before you begin, make sure your phone is connected to a speedy Wi-Fi network when uploading large files. Google Drive's default is set to not upload files on mobile data. To change this, navigate to the Google Drive settings menu and disable the Transfer files only over Wi-Fi option.

2 Images

Close

After you've made this change, you can upload any file you want. Here's how:

Open the Google Drive app on your Android or iPhone. Navigate to the folder, if any, inside which you want to upload the file. Tap the + icon. From the dialog box that pops up, select Upload. 2 Images Close Select the files you want to upload.

How to set up Google Drive on your PC

In addition to its native Android app, Google Drive has a dedicated app for Windows. Here's how to download and use it:

Go to the Google Drive page and download the desktop app on your PC. Double-click the installer and follow the on-screen installation instructions. After the installation, the Google Drive icon appears on the Windows status bar. Click the Google Drive icon and sign in with your Google account. The Google Drive client is now ready for use on your PC.

You'll see a virtual drive for Google Drive on your desktop. You can use this Drive to sync files to the cloud and access them from your other devices. You can upload files to Drive by copying and pasting files or dragging and dropping files to the virtual Drive folder.

How to set up Google Drive on your Mac

Apple users can also make the most of Google Drive, as a Mac app is available. It works almost the same way as the Windows app:

Download the Google Drive client for Mac from the Drive download page. Open the installer by double-clicking on it. You'll see a Google Drive package. Double-click the package to run the installer. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the Drive client on your Mac. Once the installation is done, the Google Drive icon appears in your Mac's menu bar. Click on it and sign in with your Google account.

How to sync files and folders to Google Drive

You don't always need to upload files and folders to Drive from your PC manually. You can sync a specific folder so that if any changes are detected, they are automatically uploaded to the cloud and vice versa. First, ensure that the Google Drive client is installed on your PC or Mac, and then follow the steps below to sync files and folders to the cloud.

Right-click on any folder that you want to sync to Drive. Select the Sync or back up this folder option. From the dialog box that opens up, ensure that the appropriate option is selected. If you want to back up photos or videos to Google Photos instead of Google Drive, select the Back up to Google Photos option. Tap Done.

How to download files from Google Drive

Downloading files from Google Drive is straightforward, irrespective of your device:

On the web, right-click on the file and select Download .

. On your Android device, tap the three-dot menu (⋮) button beside the file name and select Download .

. On an iPhone, select Open in and tap the Save to Files option.

How to share files on Google Drive

You can share files stored on Google Drive with your friends or family. Any file you share stored in your Drive does not count against their storage.

Share files from Google Drive on the web

Right-click the file or folder you want to share and select Share from the menu. Alternatively, use the Get link option at the bottom to share the file or folder link. A dialog box pops up where you can add people or groups with whom you want to share the content. Enter the person's email ID or Google group name. A list of people who have access to the file or folder displays below it. By default, new users are given editor permission to organize, add, and edit the file as they like. Depending on your preference, you can change this to Viewer or Commenter from the drop-down menu. You can also allow an editor to make changes to a file but not share it with others or change its permission. Click the Settings icon in the upper-right corner of the share dialog box and disable the appropriate option. Disable the Notify people option if you don't want them to be notified that a file has been shared with them.

Share files from Google Drive on your phone

Open the Google Drive app and navigate to the file or folder you want to share. Tap the three-dot menu (⋮) button right beside the file name. Select Share from the menu that pops up. Enter the name of the people or groups you want to share the file or folder with. 2 Images Close After entering the details, select the access role: Editor, Viewer, or Commenter. Close Add any message with the shared file and then confirm your selection.

Google Drive tips and tricks for Android and iPhone

Now that you're all set up, let's make the most of Google Drive. Here are some tips on how to use the app efficiently on your Android device or iPhone:

Use different colors for folder icons

If you have a lot of folders in Google Drive, finding the right one when you are in a hurry can be a chore. Changing the folder's color can make this easier to find. This way, you can differentiate between folders based on their color.

Open the Google Drive app on Android or iPhone. Tap the three-dot (⋮) menu button that you see beside a folder's name. Alternatively, open the folder and then tap the three-dot (⋮) menu button in the upper-right corner. Select the Change color option. Select a color shade of your choice. The changes are instantly applied, and you'll see the folder in the color shade you selected. 2 Images Close

Quickly convert files to PDF

Want to quickly convert a Word or a Google Docs file to PDF for sharing purposes? You can do so using Google Drive.

Open the Google Drive app on your phone. Open the file you want to convert to PDF. If it is an Excel/sheets file, you will see an option to open it in Google Sheets. Similarly, for text files, you will see an option to open them in Google Docs. Select the appropriate option depending on the file type. Tap the three-dot (⋮) overflow menu button in the upper-right corner. Select Share and export followed by Save as. Select PDF as your desired file type and tap OK. Google Drive automatically converts and downloads the file on your phone.

Manage your Android phone backups

Google backs up an Android phone's SMS, call logs, app data, and specific device settings to the cloud. If you have multiple devices or want to manage this backup, you can do so from the Google Drive app.

Open the Google Drive app on your phone. Tap the menu button in the upper-left corner or swipe from left to right. Tap Backups from the sidebar. Google Drive displays all the device and WhatsApp backups. Close Tap a device backup to see various types of data backed up from it. You can also delete older device backups from here if you wish to. If you use WhatsApp, you can delete your last WhatsApp backup from here and turn it off entirely. You cannot see the content of the backed-up data, though.

Save files for offline access

If there are specific files in Google Drive that you need to access when you don't have an active internet connection, save them for offline access. Here's how:

Open the Google Drive app on your phone. Tap the three-dot (⋮) menu button beside the file name that you want to access offline. Select the Make available offline option. Close You can access all offline files from the Offline section listed in the navigation drawer.

Scan documents using the Google Drive app

You can use the Google Drive app on mobile to scan and upload documents to the cloud. Even better, once you scan an image, any text on it instantly becomes searchable.

Open the Google Drive app on your phone. Tap the floating + icon in the lower-right corner. Tap Scan. Grant the app access to your phone's camera if you have not done so. Click a picture of the document or image you want to scan. Confirm your selection by tapping OK. If the photo turns out to be blurry, try again. Close Google Drive automatically scans the image and crops it to the most relevant part. You can flip the image, switch the Scan to color, or tweak the crop from the editor that's shown afterward. Tap the + icon in the lower-left corner to add a new page to the scanned file. Once everything is done, tap Save to upload the scanned file to Google Drive.

Google Drive can be your one-stop location for your important files

Google Drive is a powerful service if you use it the right way. It offers a great way to quickly access your important files irrespective of your device and share them with others.

Once you set up Google Drive and know how to get the most from it, check out the best Google Photos tips and tricks to better manage your photo library. Google Drive and Photos are closely linked, and if you back up your photos to Google's photo management service, you should check the tips out.