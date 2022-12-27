Put that extra space to use in Google Docs

With additions like dropdown chips, inline emojis, tablet templates, and project management, Google Docs is no longer a simple word-processing tool. It has evolved to cater to growing user needs. One recent add-on is support for Pageless format to insert tables and images wider than the typical document margin. It also removes annoying page breaks to deliver a seamless writing experience.

Whether you use Google Docs on an iPhone, Android, desktop, or top Chromebook, the Pageless format is readily available to implement in a few steps.

What is Pageless in Google Docs?

The default Google Docs setup uses page format to compose new documents. It carries page breaks and margins on the sides to accommodate your text, tables, and media neatly. It's ideal for adding elements like headers and footers, page numbers, and printing your Docs documents on the go.

It does carry some limitations. If you want to add a large table with several columns and wider images, the default setup shrinks the content and delivers an unpleasant reading experience. That's why Google implemented a Pageless layout in Google Docs. Let's check it in action.

Switch to Pageless format on Google Docs web

You can change orientation, paper size, and margins in a page setup. The Pageless format removes all such customization options to offer an ideal writing environment.

Visit Google Docs on the web and sign in with your Google account details. Open any existing document or create a new one. Select File in the top menu bar. Open Page setup from the drop-down menu. Move to the Pageless tab and select OK.

You can now check the new Pageless style in action on your document.

Use Pageless format on Google Docs mobile app

Although it's not as effective as the Google Docs desktop, the company has implemented the same on mobile apps. Follow the steps below to make changes.

Launch Google Docs on your phone. Open any document or create a new one from the templates gallery. In editing mode, tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select Page setup. 2 Images Close Enable the Pageless toggle from the following menu. Close

You can also change the Pageless setup's background color from the same menu.

Change text width in the Pageless layout

You can tweak text width and take full advantage of the extra space in the Pageless layout.

Select View in the Google Docs menu bar. Expand the Text width menu. Select Medium, Wide, or Full.

When you collaborate with others in a Google Docs document, the other users don't see your text width preference.

Change the Pageless layout background color

In terms of customization, you can only change the background color in the Pageless layout.

Go to the Page setup menu in Google Docs (check the steps above). Select Background color from the Pageless menu. Google Docs uses a white background color by default. You can pick from several color options or set a Hex code.

Set Pageless setup as the default in Google Docs

If you prefer to work with the Pageless layout for all your new documents, set it as the default preference using the steps below.

Open the Page setup menu in Google Docs (refer to the steps above). Slide to the Pageless section. Select Set as default and click OK.

Page vs. Pageless setup in Google Docs

If you plan to write a novel, book, newsletter, brochure, business letter, or any document you need to print, stick with the default page setup. A Pageless setup should be your pick if you deal with several tables and wide pictures in a document.

Draft your perfect document

Google Docs software isn't limited to project management and Pageless layout. The word-processing software is packed with nifty tips and tricks.