Having multiple tabs open when researching can be confusing. The Explore tool in Google Docs ensures you have everything you need to work in one place. It pulls content relating to your document from the internet or Google Drive and displays them in Docs. You can select which topics, research, and images to add or cite in your document. Since most Google Workspace apps are interoperable, Explore exists in Google Sheets and Slides, and you can use it on your favorite iOS device, Android phones and tablets, and computers.

If you frequently experience writer's block or lack sufficient information, this feature could help you come up with ideas. Here's how you can make the most of the Explore tool in Google Docs.

What does the Explore tool do in Google Docs?

The Explore tool in Google Docs is a quick access feature that enables you to search the web or your Google Drive when researching. If you type enough text in Docs, the tool's icon automatically appears in the lower-right corner of your screen and offers tips for improving your document. But if your document is scanty or empty, you won't see the icon and may need to highlight your entire document or sections. This action makes the tool scan those parts and offer suggestions.

Clicking the icon or accessing it via keyboard command opens a panel on the right side where you can view internet, image, and Drive materials. Selecting a search result or Drive content expands it in a new tab, so you can't instantly insert it into your document. You can only insert images directly from the tool.

On the mobile app for Android and iPhone, the feature works differently. You can open web results and images within the app, but there isn't an option for accessing Drive. Additionally, you can add footnote citations in the MLA, APA, and Chicago formats on computers. On the mobile app, you can only hyperlink to the source page.

The Google Docs Explore feature isn't the same as Google Fact Check Explorer. Explore assists you in conducting research within Docs instead of constantly switching between windows or tabs. On the other hand, Fact Check Explorer enables you to confirm facts and review debunked information on the internet. Explore is also part of the G Suite apps and exists in Google Slides and Sheets, but the tool works differently in each application. Meanwhile, Fact Check is part of Google's Fact Check Tools.

Explore in Docs doesn't exempt you from copyright laws. Always ensure you have permission to use any material you source online so that you don't infringe on the owner's copyright. Copyright infringement makes you liable to pay fines or damages to the owner.

How to insert web results into Docs with Explore tool

You can use Explore in Google Docs to browse through web results pages via your computer, mobile phone, and tablet. The browser application always opens web pages in a new tab if you want to view the full content. If you want to see the entire web page without leaving Docs, use the mobile app.

Insert web results into Docs on computers

Launch Docs in Google Chrome and open a document. Click the Explore icon in the lower-right corner of your screen. The icon looks like a black star inside a chat bubble. If you don't see the icon, press Ctrl + Alt + Shift + I on your keyboard. A panel appears on the right. Use the search bar to enter a keyword or select variations under Topics. Under Web, click a search result to open it in a new tab. To view more options, scroll up and click See all results on Google. This action opens the Google homepage in a new tab. You'll need to type and search the keyword again. Once you open a web page, copy and paste what you need into your document in Docs. To cite the web page as a source, click the three-dots icon and select a citation format from the drop-down options. Hover your mouse cursor on a web result and click the quotation symbol to cite it as a footnote.

Insert web results into Docs on smartphones and tablets

Open a document in the Docs app. Tap the pen button to enter Editing mode. Tap the three-dots icon. 2 Images Close Select Explore. Use the search bar to enter a keyword or select variations under Topics. 2 Images Close Select a search result to view it in full. If you need to copy and paste information, long press a word on the web page to highlight it. Then drag the tiny circles down to your desired point. Tap Insert, and Docs instantly adds the highlighted text to your document. To use hyperlink citation, return to the web page and tap the link icon. 2 Images Close Use the Text field to define an anchor text. Close Tap Insert and Docs adds the hyperlinked text to your document.

How to insert images into Docs with Explore tool

You can insert an image into Docs by clicking the + icon or dragging and dropping it from the Explore sidebar into your document. On mobile devices, tap an image, then press Insert to include it. Both the mobile and web apps display commercial images with modification permissions as the top results. But it's best to visit the image's web page for more license information before using it.

Insert images into Docs with the Explore tool on computers

Click the Explore icon or press Ctrl + Alt + Shift + I on your keyboard to open the sidebar. Type a keyword and search or select variations from under Topics. Click Images, then select a picture to view its information. Click Insert to add the picture to your document. Alternatively, return to the image results page and hover your mouse cursor on an image. Then tap +. Also, you can drag and drop images.

How to view Google Drive content in Docs with Explore tool

Explore enables you to access existing documents in your Drive account, a feature that isn't available on the mobile app. When you click a Drive document, it opens in a new browser tab where you can copy and paste parts of it into your document or gather ideas. You can't drag and drop or insert it into your current document.

On your computer, click the Explore icon or press Ctrl + Alt + Shift + I to open the sidebar. Use the search bar to enter a keyword or select related variations under Topics. Click Drive to see documents relating to your keyword. Click a document to open it in a new browser tab. Copy and paste the parts you need into your current document. To reference the Drive document, copy the link from your browser's address bar. Return to your first document and highlight some text. Then press Ctrl + K on your keyboard. Press Ctrl + V to paste the link into the search bar. Click Apply or press Enter on your keyboard. Docs hyperlinks to the Drive document. You can open it by clicking the link.

How to use suggestions in Google Docs with Explore tool

The more text you type in a document, the more Explore offers suggestions. If your document is blank, the tool doesn't show any tips. Instead, you see a prompt to create smarter documents in the sidebar. For the best chances of getting suggestions, highlight your entire document before opening Explore on computers. Highlighting text before using the tool on mobile devices takes you straight to the search results for websites and images, so you shouldn't use it if you need suggestions.

Explore offers the following types of suggestions:

Topics : Explore picks keywords from your document and displays them in the right sidebar. Click any of the variations to search related topics.

: Explore picks keywords from your document and displays them in the right sidebar. Click any of the variations to search related topics. Images : Explore finds relevant pictures you can add to your document.

: Explore finds relevant pictures you can add to your document. Related research: Explore shows you the top related research from experts or websites relating to your topic.

Use Explore suggestions in Docs on computers

Press Ctrl + A on your keyboard to highlight the entire document. Click the Explore icon or press Ctrl + Alt + Shift + I to open the sidebar. Under Topics, click a keyword to search for related topics. Click More for extra keyword selections. Under Images, hover your mouse on a picture, then click + to insert it into your document. Click More for picture ideas. Under Related Research, click a results page to open it in a new browser tab. Click More to view extra research results. To cite a research source, hover your mouse icon over a search result and click +.

Use Explore suggestions in Docs on smartphones and tablets

Tap the three-dots icon. Select Explore. 2 Images Close Under Topics, tap a keyword to search for related topics. Tap More to view keyword variations. Close Under Images, tap a picture to view its information. Then select Insert. Under Related Research, tap a result to view the web page in full. Tap the link icon to insert it as a hyperlink in Docs.

Google Docs' Explore helps you do basic research

Google Docs Explore offers shortcuts that eliminate the need to open many browser tabs. But that's as far as the tool's functionality goes. If you need something solid and analytical, try Google Pinpoint. Pinpoint offers broader research capabilities, such as filtering thousands of documents, interviews, images, emails, handwritten notes, and audio files for your detailed research. You can also store your findings in one place and collaborate with third parties. However, you need to request access from Google to use it, and it requires paying for a pricing plan.