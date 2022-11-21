As touchscreen technology has evolved, so has the ability to draw digitally. Many think of iPads when they think of digital art, but many Windows and Chromebook devices are also viable options. Many devices now come with an included stylus, making it easier for people to write or draw with their devices.

Google created its own art composition web app called Chrome Canvas, which can be used on any device with an internet connection, such as one of the best Chromebooks. This simple app makes the drawing process easy and has some compelling features that set it apart from the competition.

Accessing and navigating Chrome Canvas

To get to Chrome Canvas, open a web browser and go to canvas.apps.chrome. If you want to install the Chrome Canvas progressive web app (PWA), click the Install button in your browser's address bar. When the dialog box pops up, tap Install. When you open the web page or PWA, you see the Chrome Canvas homepage.

On the homepage, you'll find two buttons in the upper-left corner that say New drawing and New from image. The New drawing button starts with a blank canvas. The New from image button starts a piece with a picture as the background. Beneath those buttons are all the pieces you have.

Clicking the three dots in the lower-right corner of the piece displays a menu where you can modify the piece by renaming it, saving it as an image, sharing it, duplicating it, or deleting it. In the upper-right corner of the page is another three-dot menu where you can refresh the site, send feedback, or get more information about it. To open a piece, click it.

Once you've started a new drawing, several tools are available to help you create the perfect piece. On the left is a menu with the Chrome Canvas input tools. At the top of this menu is the color palette, where you can choose from a preselected list of colors or choose your own with a hex color selector.

2 Images

Close

Beneath the color palette, you'll find the brush size and opacity tool. Use this tool to choose the size and opacity of your input tool. Continuing down are the available input tools: a pencil, pen, marker, chalk, and eraser. Each of these input tools mimics the real-world look of these items so that you can create a realistic digital drawing. The color palette, brush size, and opacity tools adjust the settings for each input tool, so tapping the tool only selects it.

Above these tools is a home button, which brings you back to the homescreen. To the right of the home button in the middle of the screen are the undo and redo buttons, which allow you to undo or redo your last few actions. In the upper-right corner of the screen is the layers button, which you can use to move, hide, add, or delete layers to compose your piece properly. To the right of that, the three-dot menu is where you can save the piece as an image, share it, or send feedback.

2 Images

Close

Draw to your heart's content

Many doodlers find Google's Chrome Canvas app a quick and easy way to draw on any device. Chrome Canvas has several tools that make it a simple yet feature-rich way to draw on your devices. Google has another web app for note-taking called Google Cursive, which has a similarly simple yet robust interface.