Google Chat is Google's answer to messaging apps like Slack. Originally part of Google Workspace, it has now replaced Hangouts as Google's default messaging app. While Hangouts users will find Google Chat familiar, it has additional productivity features that really change things up. However, it's not designed for RCS or SMS messages; you'll want Google Messages for that.

If you're still using Hangouts, don't worry, you won't lose any of your messages by switching to Google Chat. It offers all the same features as Hangouts, but with additional things like emoji reactions, and Smart Replies. Chat also offers the Spaces feature, which have useful tools for group projects. If you're not a fan of it, you can still use Hangouts for now, but we recommend switching to Chat to benefit from future updates.

Google Chat is available as an Android, iOS, browser, and desktop app. It's also integrated into Gmail, so you don't even need to download a dedicated app to use it. We'll be showing you how to use Google Chat on an Android phone; but you'll be able to follow the instructions regardless of your platform

How to set up Google Chat

Setting up Google Chat on mobile, browser, and desktop is very easy. Once you've opened it, you'll just need to sign in to your Google account to get started.

Set up Google Chat on mobile

If you're planning on using Chat within Gmail, you don't need to install the dedicated app. However, this is useful if you prefer to keep your email and messaging apps separately.

Set up Google Chat on desktop

If you wish to use Google Chat through your browser, only follow steps 1 and 2.

Head to the Google Chat website. Sign in with your Google account. Click the Install Google Chat button in the top right of Chrome to download the app.

Set up Google Chat on Gmail

Whether you're on mobile or a desktop, you can access Google Chat in an instant. If you're planning on using it for both platforms, you'll need to set both up separately.

Gmail App

Open the Gmail app. Tap the Hamburger menu button in the top left of your screen. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap Settings. Select your Google account. Tap Chat to enable Google Chat. 2 Images Close

Gmail for Desktop

Open Gmail in your browser. Click the Settings button in the top right of your screen. Click See all settings. Select the Chat and Meet tab. Select the Google Chat radio button.

And that's all there is to it. You can now use Google Chat on mobile and desktop.

How to send a single or group message in Google Chat

Sending a direct message or group message in Google Chat will be familiar for Hangouts users. If you're using Google Chat for work, or a collaborative project, you'll want to create a Space to access Google Chat's productivity features.

Open Google Chat. On desktop or browser, tap the plus button next to the Chat tab. Tap the New chat button. 2 Images Close Search for or select the recipient. To add more people, tap the Add members button in the top right of your screen. 2 Images Close

How to create a Space in Google Chat

Spaces work similarly to group chats but have extensive productivity features. They're useful if you're working on a project with multiple other people. You can assign tasks, share files, and quickly create Google Meet links or calendar events; everything can be done inside the Space. If you've ever used Rooms in Google Workspace before, it's exactly the same but with a new name.

Open Google Chat. On desktop or browser, tap the plus button next to the Chat tab. Tap the New chat button. 2 Images Close Tap the Create a space button. Enter a name, image, and description for the space. The title is the only mandatory option, so you can come back and add the image and description later. Search for and select people to add to the Space. You can also skip this step if you wish to set up the Space before adding anyone.

How to use Google Chat's Spaces

Each Space has a dedicated tab to view all shared files. You can also assign tasks to members of the Space. If you're looking to use Google Chat for casual group conversations, create a group conversation instead.

How to share files in a Space

Open a Space. Select the Files tab. Tap the Add Files button in the bottom right of your screen. Find and select the file you wish to share. Tap Send to add the file to the space. 3 Images Close

How to assign tasks in a Space

Open a Space. Select the Tasks tab. Tap the Add Tasks button in the bottom right of your screen. Enter a name for the task. You can also add a description, deadline, and assignee with the three buttons underneath the name. Tap Save to add the task to the Space 3 Images Close

How to use Integrations in Google Chat

Integrations is the term for sending advanced messages in Google Chat. There are seven types, and they include Photos, Camera, GIF, Meet link, Calendar invite, Drive, and Format. All these options can be accessed by tapping the Plus button to the left of the new message box in Google Chat. (On desktop or browser, some of these options are to the right of the message box)

Photos, Camera, and GIF are recognizable to anyone who's used a messaging app. Simply tap the appropriate option to attach a photo or a GIF to your message. Tap Drive to insert a file from Google Drive. Format adds light text formatting options to your message.

Tapping the Meet link, or Calendar invite buttons will create an invite link for either a meeting or a calendar event. Sending a message with the Meet integration will immediately create a joinable meeting room. Use the Calendar integration to schedule a future meeting.

Use Google Chat to message anyone

Google Chat's integration with Hangouts means it's equally useful for chatting formally or informally. However, the productivity features in Spaces are lightweight compared to services like Slack or Microsoft Teams. This makes it ideal for simple projects, or event planning. If you're looking for a messaging app that prioritizes security, check out our round up of the best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps for Android.