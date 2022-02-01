Internet fraudsters are always looking for accounts to hack in hopes of getting access to valuable personal information. History has proven that passwords are no longer sufficient to safeguard you. So, it's best to secure your online profiles as much as possible with other methods. Security systems like two-factor authentication (2FA) have been developed over the years to provide an additional step to the login process. This ensures that dubious characters cannot access your account even if they manage to get a hold of your passwords.

We've seen one-time passwords commonly sent via SMS. But any knowledgeable party can intercept these codes due to a lack of end-to-end encryption. A more secure security method is the use of physical 2FA devices. But things can quickly become messy if you lose the hardware. Think of it like losing the keys to your house without a copy—it's a similar result. 2FA apps are the ideal middle ground to secure your online profiles. They protect your accounts from unwanted access by using single-use codes generated every minute to verify your identity.

Google Authenticator and Authy are examples of free 2FA apps that protect your accounts from unwanted access. Both provide one-time verification codes, but they work differently. Google Authenticator only stores codes on one device, so if you want to set it up on another, you'll have to transfer your codes over manually. Meanwhile, Authy links your code with your Authy account, so you can log in to it on any device and access your codes. This guide shows you how to set up both apps via your top-of-the-line Android device or iPhone.

How to enable 2FA on your accounts

Before you set up a 2FA app, you must set up 2FA on the account you wish to secure. While most popular services provide 2FA verification, not all do (for example, Disqus and Spotify). You can find a complete list of 2FA-enabled services on the 2FA Directory website.

You'll find instructions for a handful of popular account types below. We recommend checking with your services' support if you're having trouble. Services either provide an alphanumeric code or a QR code. Both work for enabling 2FA on either Google Authenticator or Authy.

Twitter

Tap your profile picture and navigate to Setting & Privacy, or go directly to your Settings & Privacy page. Then select Security & Account Access > Security > Two-Factor Authentication.

Gmail

Google requires you to set up SMS verification first. Once you've done so, you'll receive the option to add an authenticator app.

Open the Gmail or Google app. Next, click your profile picture and tap Manage your Google Account, or go directly to the My Account page. Then, navigate to Security > Signing in to Google > 2-Step Verification > Get Started.

Once you've set up SMS verification, click Set up underneath the Authenticator app to get your code.

Amazon

Tap the avatar icon in the bottom navigation bar. Next, go to the Your Account page and select Account Settings > Login & Security.

Then, tap the Edit button beside Two-Step Verification (2SV) Settings followed by Get Started.

Facebook

It's easy to set up 2FA on Facebook. Navigate to Security and login settings, select Edit (underneath Use two-factor authentication), and select Setup (next to Authentication app).

Dropbox

Go to your Settings page and select Security > Two-step verification > Get started > Mobile app.

Discord

Tap Settings > My Account > Enable Two-Factor Auth.

Microsoft

Go to your Security basics page and select More security options > Set up two-step verification.

Google Authenticator

For many users, Google's Authenticator app is the default pick on Android. Some users prefer Authy—mainly due to Authenticator's lack of updates. Still, Authenticator is trusted by millions of users worldwide. Google does update the app, just not frequently.

How to add an account to Google Authenticator

Before starting this process, you must prepare the account you're linking. Most popular services use 2FA, which is usually located in the Security section of their settings menus (for example, on Twitter Desktop, it's Settings & Privacy > Security & Account Access > Security > Two-Factor Authentication). You'll then set up the option using a QR code or a text code (or both). Once you have this code ready, follow these steps:

Install Google Authenticator from the link below. Open Google Authenticator and tap Get Started. Tap Scan a QR code or Enter a setup key (choose the option suggested by your service). Once you've scanned or entered your code, you're directed to your homescreen. Tap the plus button in the lower-right corner to add another account.

How to transfer codes to a new phone

Once you've set up 2FA on your phone, you'll need to transfer your codes when changing devices. If your new phone is ready to go, follow these steps:

On your old phone, open Google Authenticator and tap the three-dot (overflow) menu in the upper-right corner. Select Transfer Accounts. Tap Export Accounts. Select the accounts you wish to transfer and tap Next. Your old phone now shows a QR code. Switch to your new phone to continue the process. Install Google Authenticator on your new phone. Open Google Authenticator and tap Get Started. Tap Import Accounts. Scan the QR code provided by your old phone, and your accounts will transfer.

Authy

While the setup for Authy is similar to Google Authenticator's, Authy backs up your codes to the cloud. When setting up Authy on additional devices, you sign in to your account, verify using 2FA, and your codes will be there.

How to add an account to Authy

Install Authy. Open Authy. Enter your phone number and tap OK. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Tap Add Account. Tap Scan QR Code or Enter Code Manually (choose the option suggested by your service). Scan the QR code or type in the manual code. Authy asks you to create a backup password in case this device is lost. Create a password and tap Enable Backups. You can rename the account or change the logo. When you're done, tap Save. You're redirected to the app's homescreen.

Don't take chances; safeguard your accounts now

These days, it's essential to use 2FA to help keep your accounts safe and secure. Thankfully, with Google Authenticator or Authy, it only takes a few minutes to get up and running. While this post has only covered two apps, many more are out there. So, if you'd like to try them out, here's our breakdown of the six best 2FA apps for Android.