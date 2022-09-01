Smartphones can be frustrating—now you can bark your orders at them instead of stabbing at them with your digits

Despite all the accidental triggering—seriously, even Google admits that its assistant is a little too eager—the Google Assistant still seems to be the preferred voice assistant on Android devices. You'll find the incessantly-helpful assistant all over—on your phone, Chromebook, Google's best smart home devices, and even your TV. So one can't help but wonder if Google Assistant's favorite status is because it's good or because it's the default on Android devices. Regardless, you can't deny that it is a spectacularly versatile assistant with a solid range of features.

If you're new to the Google ecosystem, we've created a in-depth Google Assistant guide that explains all the basics. Once you're familiar with the platform, you're ready to enable the assistant on your Android phone and start using its best features.

How to set up Google Assistant

Google Assistant is available for Android, iOS, iPadOS, and ChromeOS:

Android : It should be installed if your device is up-to-date and running Android 5 or newer. In case it isn't, download the Assistant from the Play Store.

: It should be installed if your device is up-to-date and running Android 5 or newer. In case it isn't, download the Assistant from the Play Store. iPhone and iPad : Get Google Assistant from the App Store as long as you're running iOS 11 or later.

: Get Google Assistant from the App Store as long as you're running iOS 11 or later. Chromebook: Chromebooks running ChromeOS 77 or newer should have the Assistant pre-installed and enabled. If it isn't enabled, enable it through settings.

Chromebooks managed by schools don't have access to "Hey, Google" functionality. Devices managed by Family Link need parental permission to enable Voice Match functionality.

How to use Google Assistant

After installing Google Assistant, there's not much left to do in terms of setup. The default values for most of the settings are acceptable, but there are some things you might want to change to make your new digital companion your own.

First, go into settings and customize how you would like to trigger Google Assistant and train it to recognize your voice. On Android, open your Settings app—not the Assistant app—and follow these steps:

In Settings, find and tap the option titled Google. On the Google settings page, tap Settings for Google apps to open a page where you can adjust all your Google app settings. 2 Images Close On the Settings for Google apps page, tap Search, Assistant and Voice. On the Search, Assistant and Voice page, tap Google Assistant. 2 Images Close On the Google Assistant settings page, tap Hey Google & Voice Match to open the voice activation options. In the Hey Google & Voice Match options, enable the Hey Google toggle to enable voice activation, or disable it if you're concerned about privacy or battery drain. If you enabled Hey Google, tap the Voice model option to train the assistant to recognize your voice. 2 Images Close On the Voice model page, tap Retrain voice model to start the training process. The voice model training process asks you to speak a handful of known phrases starting with "Hey, Google," or "Ok, Google," and trains its recognition model to better understand your voice and commands. 2 Images Close

You can return to this process to retrain the Google Assistant's voice model at any time if you find Google Assistant struggling to recognize your voice.

Using Google Assistant from the lock screen

Biometric unlocking is incredibly fast, but it's still an extra step. Sometimes you may want to avoid unlocking your phone to access basic information like the weather or your next meeting details. You can access Google Assistant from the lock screen with your voice, but you need to enable this in the settings to do so.

To start, go to the Google Assistant settings page (follow the process above until step four) and then allow access to Google Assistant from the lock screen as follows:

On the Google Assistant settings page, tap Lock screen to open the Lock screen options page. In the Lock screen options, activate the Assistant responds on lock screen toggle to enable voice activation from the lock screen. 2 Images Close

Now, you can use Google Assistant from anywhere on your phone without unlocking it. Although, you may need to unlock it to perform actions like sending a text or making a call, or any other function that requires access to another app to complete.

Using Google Assistant without voice activation

Google Assistant primarily expects user interaction via voice commands. Still, some options let you use it without your voice to accommodate scenarios where voice activation isn't practical or for users with speaking difficulties.

To activate Google Assistant from the homescreen without voice commands, tap the Assistant shortcut from your homescreen or app tray. You can also launch Google Assistant by tapping the microphone icon in the Google search bar widget on your homescreen.

Close

If you're on a different screen, the way to summon Google Assistant varies depending on your device and configuration, and whether you use navigation gestures or buttons. If your device uses navigation gestures, swipe diagonally from either corner of the bottom of the screen to summon Google Assistant. If you prefer navigation buttons, press and hold the Home button until you see the Google Assistant pop-up appear.

Close

Summoning Google Assistant without voice commands doesn't make it work without voice commands by default. Google Assistant still expects a voice command to perform any actions. However, you can set up text input exclusively to interact with Google Assistant.

To set up Google Assistant to default to text-based interaction, go to the Google Assistant settings page mentioned in step four of the setup process above, and follow these steps:

Find and open the General option to open the general Assistant settings. Tap the Preferred input option. 2 Images Close Select Keyboard to make Google Assistant default to opening the keyboard when you activate it. Close

What can Google Assistant do?

Now that you're all set up and you know how to trigger it, let's look at what the Google Assistant can do. Basic functions built into Google Assistant are voice-activated things like weather, restaurant recommendations, and reminders. Ask it, "What's the weather like?" or tell it to remind you to turn the oven off in five minutes, and it accurately responds to both requests.

Google Assistant shines as a hands-free assistant, allowing you to open apps, send texts, and place calls with your voice. However, its true strength lies in automation, routines, and its integration with the Android operating system and Google's app suite.

Google Assistant Routines

One of the most overlooked Google Assistant features is the Routines functionality. This automation suite lets you set up custom, multistep operations that you can trigger manually or automatically at a specific time. While Google Assistant Routines aren't quite on the level of Samsung's Bixby Routines, you can use any phrase to trigger a routine and use any operation available to the assistant within a routine.

To set up Google Assistant Routines, go to the Google Assistant options page mentioned in step four of the setup process mentioned above and follow these steps:

On the Google Assistant options page, scroll down until you find the Routines option and tap it to open the Routines page. On the Routines page, tap the New button in the upper-right corner of the screen to add a routine. 2 Images Close Tap the New Routine text to name your new routine. Tap + Add starter to create a trigger. 2 Images Close On the Add starter page, choose a type of starter. For a voice-activated routine, tap When I say to Google Assistant. If you want it set to a schedule, select At a specific time, or At sunrise or sunset. If you selected the voice activation option, your phone opens a page prompting you to create a voice command—add your voice command by typing it into the text box. If you selected At a specific time or At sunrise or sunset, choose when you would like the routine to activate, how often you want it to repeat, and whether you want a notification when the routine runs. 2 Images Close After choosing your options for the starter, tap the Add starter button in the lower-right corner of the screen. You can define more than one starter by tapping Add starter in the main new routine configuration page. After you have defined a starter or two, add actions to the routine. Under the Actions section of the configuration page, tap the Add action button to configure the actions. Select an action from the list of available actions. If the action you are looking for isn't there, tap Try adding your own to add a custom action which can be anything the Assistant can normally execute. 2 Images Close After adding an action, tap Save to save your routine.

If you're trying to automate your device (for example, activating and deactivating silent mode on a schedule), create two routines—one to activate or adjust the setting and another to revert the change.

Let your phone take care of that

Now that you have the basics down, it's easy to see how using Google Assistant, and especially the Routines feature built into the assistant, can help reduce the amount of time you spend mashing your fingers into the glass of your phone screen. If you're on a Samsung device and you'd rather not use another Google service, you can give Samsung's Bixby a try.