Google Assistant Routines are a simple way to get the most out of your day

Google Assistant Routines automate parts of your life. They can inform you of changes to your morning commute when you wake up, dim your smart bulbs at bedtime, and more. While the trigger can be automated (for example, at a specified time), they're often started by a voice command. Google has a selection of helpful Assistant Routines available, but you can customize them and create your own.

This guide shows you how to manage and use Routines. They're ideal if you've just picked up these smart home devices for beginners, as Routines can integrate them all.

How to manage your Google Assistant Routines

The Google Home app is where you'll manage all your smart home devices, like setting up speaker groups and managing Routines. If you don't have the Google Home app, download it from the Play Store and sign in with your Google account.

Open the Google Home app. Tap Routines. 2 Images Close

This is where all Routines can be found, from Google's premade ones to your custom routines.

How to create a shortcut for a Routine

If you don't like using voice commands to trigger Routines, you can set up a shortcut on your homescreen. Tapping this shortcut instantly starts the Routine.

Tap the Routine you want to create a shortcut for. Tap the arrow button in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Tap and hold the widget icon, then place it on your homescreen. 2 Images Close

How to customize Google Assistant Routines

While a custom routine is handy, Google's prebuilt Routines are extremely useful. However, they may require some tweaking. Here's how to tweak a few of the default Routines to suit your schedule better.

How to change the starter command

Google Assistant has pre-set voice commands to trigger their Routines, but adding your own starter command is easy.

Tap the Routine you wish to modify on your Routines screen. Tap When I say to my Assistant. Close Tap Add another on the What I say to my Assistant screen. Type your starter command. Tap Add starter. 2 Images Close

How to change, re-order, or delete actions taken by Routines

The actions included in a Routine trigger in a specific order. However, you may wish to change, re-order, or delete individual actions. For example, you may want the Bedtime Routine to read you a poem.

How to change the order of a Routine action

Tap the Routine you wish to modify. Drag actions with your finger to move them up and down the list. Close

How to add an action to a Routine

Tap the Routine you wish to modify. Tap Add action. Google also provides a series of suggested actions below this button. Tap the Add button to add this action to your routine. 2 Images Close Select a category of actions. Select the action you wish to enable. Some actions require multiple steps. For example, when modifying the volume of a device, you need to choose the volume level. Tap Done. 2 Images Close

How to delete an action within a Routine

Tap the Routine you wish to modify. Tap the action you wish to delete. 2 Images Close Tap Remove action. Close

Google Assistant Routines can automate your life

Routines are handy with just your phone, but they are most powerful when connected to smart home devices. We carefully tested and selected a range of the best Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, so you can automate your home life with ease.