Spreadsheets are great for managing information and data, especially the type that constantly changes or grows in size. However, spreadsheets can get confusing and messy, especially when moved around and traded by coworkers. Data connectors can be great for quickly acquiring information, bringing an offline spreadsheet file into the cloud, or sharing the details of a constantly updated group project without leaving the Google Sheets app. You don't have to leave your favorite circle of quality apps.

AP loves to keep all its projects checked and up-to-date, so here is our guide on how to use data connectors with Google Sheets. Read on and learn how to get access.

What is a Data Connector?

Data Connectors are services that act as a third party between your Google Docs Editors Suite (Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets) and other data management services like Google Analytics, Airtable, and Microsoft Excel. Users can import, export, edit, and absorb their content into another document.

Data Connectors are invaluable to individuals with a lot of information and varying documents that are shared between services, prospective clients, or coworkers. They don't have to be awkwardly sought out, either. Users can install them as plug-in extensions from the Google Sheets app. Here's how to install one.

This guide covers the PC version of Google Sheets.

Installing the Coefficient Sheets plug-in

Quite a few services offer great data connection settings and features, but Coefficient is the best quality and simple to install. The Sheets extension offers impressive reach with many services and programs, building bridges through which data can be transferred, viewed, and edited. Here's how to get it.

Open a Google Sheets spreadsheet. It doesn't have to be an important one for this portion of the guide. It's only to gain access to the Sheets extension options. Click Extensions, click Add-ons, and select Get add-ons. This opens the Google Workplace Market. Navigate to the search bar at the top of the screen and type Coefficient, then click Search. Click Coefficient and click Install. Click Continue to the prompt that follows. You're asked to sign in to your Google account. When this is done, click Allow to the prompt that follows. Coefficient is now accessible from your spreadsheet.

How to use datasets with Coefficient in Google Sheets

Now that the Coefficient extension is installed, you have access to all the services it supports. Excel and CSV files can be pulled from Google Drive, as long as they were uploaded beforehand.

Users can also convert their spreadsheets into datasets, uploading them to a cloud that updates when anyone on the team changes their copy of the spreadsheet, eliminating the need for multiple spreadsheet updates. Here's how to create datasets.

Open your Google Sheets spreadsheet (the sheet you want to share). Click Extensions, and click the Coefficient option at the bottom of the drop-down menu. Click launch. Export to. My Datasets on the next menu, and click New Dataset when prompted. New Sheet, and navigate to the spreadsheet you want to convert. Click it. Click the Tab drop-down menu to see the pages in your selected spreadsheet. Click the page you want to be converted. Click the Range drop-down menu and select Entire Tab to convert the entire spreadsheet page. Click Next when you're done. Under Name and Description, personalize the name and description fields of your spreadsheet as you see fit. Click Next when you're ready. Under Refresh and Schedule, ignore this setting and click Next. Your spreadsheet is now converted into a dataset.

Now that you have your dataset, you can access the spreadsheet in Google Sheets anytime. Your edits or alterations to the spreadsheet in the Sheets app can be added to the dataset by refreshing it. Here's how.

Open your Google Sheets spreadsheet (the sheet you made into a dataset). Click Extensions, and click the Coefficient option at the bottom of the drop-down menu. Click launch. Import from. Click My Datasets on the next menu. My Datasets menu, navigate to the dataset file you want to update. Click the three vertical dots on the right of its name, and click View Dataset. Refresh to update the dataset listing. Wait for the update to process and the dataset listing updates on its Coefficient page.

Your spreadsheets are better connected

Finding the optimal method for fulfilling a task is always nice, and data connectors lighten the load by unifying all these great business apps.

While Android's most user-oriented tablets cannot directly use Coefficient, there are other services to try. Android mobile devices can still manipulate dataset spreadsheets from the Sheets app, so they aren't stonewalled completely.