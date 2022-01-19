One UI 4 added a feature that had been strangely absent from Samsung's Android skin for a long time — icon pack support. Sure, you could download and use custom icons from the Galaxy Store, but most only cover a few major apps, so it wasn't worth it. With One UI 4 finally allowing you to get much more fully-featured icon packs from the Play Store, let's take a look at the process of applying them to some of the best Android phones out there.

How to apply custom icon packs

Before we begin, I should clarify that while I'll be calling this a One UI 4 feature, it was introduced in One UI 3.1.1. That version was exclusive to foldable phones, though, so icon packs have only really made it to the majority of Samsung phones with One UI 4.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

First, you'll need to download an app called Theme Park on a Samsung phone, like the Galaxy S21 FE. If you have Good Lock installed, you can find it in the list of modules and download it from there. If you don't, you can head to the Galaxy Store and download it that way because, unlike other Good Lock modules, Theme Park can be used without the main Good Lock app installed. Then all you need to do is:

Open Theme Park. Tap Icon. Press create new. Select the iconpack button (it's blue and has a gift icon with a bow in it). Choose one of your installed icon packs, or download a new one using the download button. After the theme has been compiled, tap the save button in the top right (the downward pointing arrow) and name your icon pack.

As well as using third-party icon packs, you can adjust the shape of your adaptive icons like Pixels allowed you to in Android 11 and change the color of the mask behind said icons. This can be done before or after adding an icon pack, although if you have one applied you'll only be able to change the shape of icons that weren't included in the pack.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Now that you have a theme ready you'll need to apply it by following these steps:

Tap your theme. Press apply.

It'll take a moment to apply the icon pack, and then you'll be back on your home screen, staring at your lovely new icons. One of the bonuses of applying icons using this method over a third-party launcher is that it's system-wide, so you'll see the new icons in the overview menu, edge panel, and even the apps section of the settings app. Third-party launchers still don't play well with gesture navigation in my experience, so being able to do this in the stock launcher is a major boon for users like myself.

How to go back to stock icons

Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand

Close

If you decide you want to go back to the stock icons, the process is simple. Just reopen Theme Park, tap on the icon pack that's currently applied, and then tap release.

If you think this would be much easier if it were baked into the launcher or settings app instead of Theme Park, you're right. Having to download an app that isn't even available in all regions isn't the best experience. Thankfully I don't imagine it'll be this way forever. Samsung has a track record of testing experimental features in Good Lock modules and then baking them right into One UI after listening to user feedback and squashing any bugs. One UI 4 added the ability to customize your share sheet, something that was already possible back in One UI 2 with Good Lock.

I imagine icon theming will make the same transition one day, hopefully quicker than share sheet customization. I'd also like to see some new features added in future updates, like the option to manually pick an icon for a specific app. Theme Park can be downloaded via the Galaxy Store, and as always, you can grab the latest version from APK Mirror as well.

ZTE Axon 30 5G review: Not enough bang for your buck The under-display camera is invisible, but the results aren't great

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email