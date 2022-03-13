The best way to help your family members find their email...again

With many people working from home and away from their IT teams, it can be difficult to troubleshoot issues over a message or video call. Sometimes the best option is virtual tech support, but many of these systems are expensive and require you to be an enterprise user or administrator to access them. Enter Chrome Remote Desktop, a free, web-based application designed to help give and receive virtual tech support with a Google account. Here's how to access and use the feature to give and receive tech support.

How to access Chrome Remote Desktop on a Computer

Chrome Remote Desktop works the same on all ChromeOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows devices. You'll need an internet connection, a Google account, and a web browser. If you're the person providing tech support, you'll also need to download an app.

Go to https://remotedesktop.google.com/. Click the Share my screen button. Sign in to your Google account. 3 Images Expand Expand Expand Close

Now you are logged in and ready for support.

How to receive support

After you've logged in, allowing access for the other person to provide tech support is straightforward.

Select the Download button to download the Chrome Remote Desktop client. Click the Generate Code button. Copy the generated code and share it with the party giving you support. The other party will enter this code on their end. Once this is done, click the Share button on the dialog box that pops up. When you're done receiving support, click the Stop Sharing button to exit the session. 4 Images Expand Expand Expand Expand Close

How to provide support

If you're on the other end of this equation and need to provide support to someone else, using Chrome Remote Desktop is still pretty simple.

Ask the person you're supporting to click the Generate Code button on their screen. Receive the generated code from the party you're providing support to. Under the Remote devices section, enter the generated code into the Access code field. Click the Connect button. You are now able to control the party who needs support's computer and provide the support they need. To stop support once you're finished with your session, close the tab. 2 Images Expand Expand Close

What can Chrome Remote Desktop do?

Not only are the folks giving support able to remotely control a device, Google offers plenty of options to help make the experience easier and more efficient. To access these options, click the arrow on the right-hand side of the screen to open the menu.

There are four different sections of options that are only visible to the person giving support. Here's what each option does.

Session options Disconnect - Click this button to end the session. Full-screen - Select this option to make your remote session full-screen. Send System Keys - This option allows you to use keyboard shortcuts on the remote computer. Scale to fit - Keeps the entire desktop visible. Resize to fit - Scales the resolution of the remote desktop to your screen. Smooth Scaling - Disable to improve the clarity of text on higher resolution screens.



Input Controls Press Ctrl + Alt + Del - Click to press the control, alt, and delete keys simultaneously on the remote desktop. Press PrtScr - Clicking presses the print screen button on the remote desktop. Configure key mappings - This allows you to change what function happens on the remote desktop a key on your keyboard. Once you click the Configure key mappings button, a menu will appear. To create a new key mapping, select the New mapping button. To modify any existing mappings, click on them in the list. Configure keyboard shortcuts - This allows you to change functions on the remote desktop when you click a key (or combination of keys) on your keyboard. Once you click the Configure keyboard shortcuts button, a dialog box will appear. To create a shortcut, click the Enable button, then click the key you'd like to use as a modifier. After that, use any of the shortcuts that appear in the menu. Press and hold left shift to access options - If selected, pressing and holding the left shift key on your keyboard will bring up Chrome Remote Desktop options. Relative mouse mode - Selecting this option may help with compatibly for certain applications.



Displays This option allows you to view either a specified display or see all displays.



Support This section has options for sending feedback, enabling an overlay for bandwidth and other stats, links to additional help, and the terms and conditions.



That's how to access and use Chrome Remote Desktop, as well as a quick look at features it offers. The next time a family member is experiencing computer problems or can't figure out a function, give Chrome Remote Desktop a try.

FiiO BTR5 2021 review: A powerful Bluetooth pocket amp hamstrung by Android But damn it sounds good

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email