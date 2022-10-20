Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, and it's hard to imagine a world without them. Besides making our lives easier, they can also be a detriment when overused. Many studies have found that people who use their smartphones before sleep are more likely to have poorer sleep quality. If you're struggling to get on a regular sleep schedule, or you're having trouble keeping away distractions like social media apps, the solution is built into your phone: Bedtime mode.

Bedtime mode enables a few features that help you put down even the best smartphones, so you can get some shut-eye. The feature kicks in at a scheduled time and is highly customizable.

How to enable Bedtime mode on Android

There are two ways to enable Bedtime mode. You can use the Clock app, and you can set up Digital Wellbeing in the Settings app. In Digital Wellbeing, you'll find options to customize the feature, whereas the Clock app digs deeper into the statistics, allowing you to enable a few features that might help you fall asleep sooner. Here's how to enable and set it up from both Digital Wellbeing and the Clock app.

Enabling Bedtime mode in Digital Wellbeing

Go to Settings. Scroll down and tap Digital Wellbeing & Parental controls. 2 Images Close Tap Bedtime mode. Tap Bedtime routine > Use a schedule. Choose a Start and End time. Select the days you want Bedtime mode to turn on automatically. 2 Images Close

Please note these steps work on Android devices running Android 10 and above. If you can't find Bedtime mode in the Settings app, your next destination should be Google's Clock app.

Enabling Bedtime mode in Google Clock

Open the Clock app, or install it if you don't have it. Tap Bedtime in the lower bar. Tap Get started and set a wake-up alarm. 2 Images Close If you keep your phone docked with the display facing you, enable Sunrise Alarm. This feature might sound gimmicky, but if you frequently miss alarms, this will make a big difference. Change the Alarm sound, enable/disable Vibrate, and set a Google Assistant Routine. Tap Next and set a time you want the Bedtime mode to start. You can set it to remind you up to an hour before the Bedtime mode kicks in. Tap Done. 2 Images Close

Not all default clock apps integrate Bedtime mode. You might need to enable it from Settings. Samsung's and Xiaomi's default clock apps have you covered.

Getting the most out of Bedtime mode and Digital Wellbeing

Bedtime mode gives you several customization options, but if you're still having trouble sleeping, features like Focus mode synergize perfectly with Bedtime mode.

Enabling Grayscale display and other features

When you use your Smartphone at night, the blue light from the screen fools your brain into thinking it's daytime. Grayscale decreases the blue light and helps you put down your phone. Here's how to do it.

Go to Digital Wellbeing > Bedtime mode. Scroll down and tap Customize. 2 Images Close Turn on Do Not Disturb to stop receiving calls from everyone but starred contacts and repeat callers. Tap Screen options at bedtime and enable Grayscale, Keep the screen dark, and Dim the wallpaper options. 2 Images Close

Now that your phone has a warmer tone, it should help you relax a bit.

Using Bedtime mode and Focus mode in synergy

Go to Clock > Bedtime. If you use your device when the Bedtime mode is active, you'll see the list of apps you use the most during bedtime for the last seven days. Note them down. 2 Images Close Head to the Settings app > Digital Wellbeing > Focus mode. 2 Images Close Select the distracting apps you previously noted down. Tap Set a Schedule, select the Start and End time, and tap Set. Tap Turn on now to pause the apps. 2 Images Close Here's what you'll see when you open paused apps when the Focus mode is turned on. 2 Images Close To enable Focus mode in a few taps, swipe down twice from above to open Android's Quick Settings panel. Tap the Pen icon to enter Edit mode. Scroll down to find the Focus mode. Long press and drag it above. 2 Images Close Tap the back arrow to exit the edit mode. Tap the Focus mode tile to start the feature. 2 Images Close

Using Google Assistant Routine

Google Assistant routine helps you automate things you usually do after waking up. For example, you can adjust Home Devices or ask the Assistant to remind you if your battery is lower than the value you set.

Go to Clock > Bedtime. Tap Wake-up time and tap Google Assistant Routine. 2 Images Close Tap Add action and choose from a range of commands. Close If you want to edit an action, for example, Adjust phone volume, tap Edit action and set a custom value. 2 Images Close

The Read unread texts action inside Communicate and announce settings is helpful if you usually pick up your phone and read texts as soon as you wake up.

Everyone should be using Digital Wellbeing features

Let's face it, smart devices and social media aren't going anywhere, so it's important to take advantage of Digital Wellbeing. When used carelessly, the problems caused by smartphones outweigh their benefits. Using the built-in Digital Wellbeing tools and assessing your bedtime habits could go a long way.

If you think you're spending too much time on your smartphone, keep a tab on your screen time and the number of times you unlock your device each day.