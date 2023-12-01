Samsung Galaxy phones are known for their powerful cameras, and one of the most interesting features is Astrophotography mode. This mode harnesses the power of AI and the phone's ability to merge multiple images, allowing you to capture stunning night sky photos. This article walks you through using this feature on your Galaxy phone so that you can start capturing those starry skies in no time.

What is Astrophoto mode?

The Astrophoto mode on Samsung Galaxy phones is a specialized camera feature that uses advanced computational photography techniques to capture clear, detailed night sky images. This mode, part of Samsung's broader Nightography suite, was a major highlight during the release of the Galaxy S22 series.

Introduced through Samsung's Expert RAW app, the Astrophoto mode has been enhanced for the S23 lineup and made available for the S21 series.

How does Samsung Galaxy Astrophoto mode work?

Professional astrophotography requires a complex setup, including a high-end DSLR or mirrorless camera mounted on a stable tripod and a deep understanding of photography and astronomy.

Samsung's Astrophoto mode simplifies this process. It employs complex algorithmic processes to identify and track celestial objects in the night sky. The mode predicts the movement of these objects, selects the optimal settings for the scene, and captures multiple shots over several minutes. These shots are merged using multi-frame processing.

The key technique used here is bracketing, where the same scene is captured multiple times with varying camera settings to achieve different exposures. These numerous RAW format frames are processed, enhanced, and stacked together to create a high-quality image. This approach allows Samsung's Astrophoto to streamline the steps of traditional astrophotography, making it accessible to a wider range of users.

How to use Astrophoto mode

To begin astrophotography with a Samsung Galaxy phone, ensure the Samsung Expert RAW mode is activated in your camera software. Follow these steps to set it up:

Download the ExpertRAW app from the Galaxy Store, which is available for free. Launch ExpertRAW and enter the Settings menu, indicated by a cog icon in the upper-left corner. Close Activate the Special photo options feature to access Astrophoto mode and turn on RAW photo capture for more detailed images. Go back to the app's main screen and look for the Astrophoto button, symbolized by a constellation icon in the upper-right corner. Close When you're ready to take a photo, decide whether to use the AR sky guide, set the exposure duration (options include four, seven, or ten minutes), and then collapse the settings panel. Choose the lens you want to use and press the shutter button. After the photo is taken, find it in the Gallery app to see the stunning results.

If you don't want ads appearing in the Galaxy store, turn them off.

Astrophotography techniques

Use these tips to take better astrophotographs.

Use a remote shutter release

Use a remote shutter release to ensure clarity and stability in your astrophotography shots. This is key to avoiding camera shake or blur.

Exploring composition variations

Experiment with compositions and angles. This approach can lead to unique and visually stunning images.

Add a foreground element

Add depth and context to your astrophotography by including foreground elements. You can also use light paintings to add more twists to your pictures.

Star tracking mounts

Using a star tracking mount is crucial for deep-sky astrophotography. It allows longer exposures without resulting in star trails, capturing clearer night sky images.

Daytime location scouting

Visit and scout your planned shooting location during the day. This helps you plan your compositions and identify potential hazards in advance.

Understanding astrophysics fundamentals

A basic understanding of celestial movements and astrophysics can improve your ability to plan and execute astrophotography images.

Post-processing tips for astrophotography RAW images

After taking a photo, use these tips to edit your photos for better results.

Adjusting and fine-tuning

Aim for a natural look by adjusting the white balance to reflect the night sky's true colors. Fine-tune the exposure to reveal the details, especially in the stars and the Milky Way, but be careful not to overexpose. Work on color correction by adjusting saturation and vibrance, highlighting the natural colors of celestial objects. Address chromatic aberrations using lens correction tools to eliminate color fringing around stars.

Improving visual quality

Increase the contrast slightly to make the stars pop against the night sky. Use noise reduction tools carefully to balance reducing noise and preserving details. Apply sharpening carefully to improve clarity without introducing artifacts.

Image stacking and composition

For images with multiple shots of the same scene, consider stacking them in software like DeepSkyStacker. This process reduces noise and brings out finer details. Lastly, crop the image thoughtfully to improve composition and highlight the most captivating parts of the landscape.

Capture the night sky

Samsung Galaxy's Astrophoto mode is a fantastic feature for capturing breathtaking night sky images that are sure to impress on social media. With some practice and creativity, you can use this tool to take stellar photos. Grab your Samsung Galaxy, dive into this mode, and take your first shot.