Quick Tap is a nifty feature that lets you open an app or perform an action by tapping twice on the back of your Google Pixel phone. If you recently picked up a new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, we recommend using it alongside the other features exclusive to most Pixel phones.

We show you how to use Quick Tap (sometimes called Double Tap Gesture) and help you use it with some handy tips. We also introduce you to other navigation tools present in Pixel phones.

How to activate and use Quick Tap on your Pixel phone

These steps use a Pixel phone running Android 14. If you have an older version of Android and can't follow these steps exactly, search for Quick Tap in your Settings app's search bar.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap System. Tap Gestures. Tap Quick Tap to start actions. Turn on the Use Quick Tap switch.

Quick Tap is set to play and pause media on your Pixel phone by default. Play some music and double-tap the back of your phone to test it out.

What can Quick Tap do?

Quick Tap can trigger many actions. Customize this from the Quick Tap settings page. From here, you can change Quick Tap to:

Take a screenshot.

Activate Google Asssistant.

Play or pause media.

See recent apps (the equivalent of swiping up from your phone screen).

See notifications (the equivalent of swiping down from your phone screen).

Turn the flashlight on or off

Open an app.

Most of these options are straightforward, but we recommend exploring the Open app option as some apps allow Quick Tap to perform specific actions within the app. Tap the cog icon next to the Open app option, then tap the cog icon next to a compatible app to see what actions are available.

For example, Quick Tap can open your most recent album, Made for You playlist, or the search bar on Spotify. Not every app has these features, so scroll through to see what it offers.

If you uninstall an app while Quick Tap is set to open it, Quick Tap is turned off until you turn it back on.

Tips for using Quick Tap

Quick Tap is a straightforward feature to use, but there are a few things to be aware of when using it.

Adjust Quick Tap to activate with stronger taps

If you accidentally activate Quick Tap, turn on the Require stronger taps switch. While you'll need to use stronger force, we recommend holding your finger down on the second tap. In our testing, we found that Quick Tap struggled to detect taps with this feature activated unless we applied constant pressure with the second tap.

You can use a case with Quick Tap

Depending on the thickness of your case, you may be able to use Quick Tap. We recommend turning off the Require stronger taps switch as it may struggle to recognize taps.

Use Quick Tap with one-handed mode

Quick Tap is handy when paired with Android's One-handed mode. Activate this by heading to the Gestures menu in your Pixel phone's Settings app.

Other useful Gestures on Pixel phones

Quick Tap is one of many gestures on the Pixel. These can be found in the Gestures menu of the Settings app. Try out these gestures to improve how you use your phone.

Most of these are activated by default, but double-check the Gestures menu regardless.

Quickly open camera

Press your Pixel's power button twice to open the camera. You've probably encountered this feature by accident, but you may not know that you can do this from any screen.

Tap to check phone

This simple feature lets you check notifications when your phone's screen is turned off or on Always On mode. Tapping your screen reveals your lock screen wallpaper and all notifications.

Lift to check phone

This feature shows your lock screen notifications and wallpaper when you lift your phone. It's simple to use and lets you check your messages in seconds.

Flip to Shhh

When turned on, this feature turns on Do Not Disturb when your phone is placed face down.

Flip camera for selfie

Rather than tapping the switch camera button, twist your phone to switch to the selfie camera. In our testing, we found that you must turn the phone nearly 90 degrees each way to activate this feature reliably, which you may find frustrating.

Change what happens when you press and hold your power button

By default, holding your Pixel phone's power button down opens Google Assistant. If you're not a fan of using the features included with Google Assistant, change this to open the power menu, allowing you to activate Emergency Mode, Lockdown, restart, or turn off your phone.

If you keep Google Assistant, you can tweak how long you need to hold the power button to activate it.

Use Quick Tap to perform frequent actions

Quick Tap is best paired with the actions you frequently do. If you have a Messenger contact you text daily, set it to open that conversation immediately.

Quick Tap isn't the only time-saving tool on your Google Pixel phone. Try these little-known swipe shortcuts to zip around your phone.