If you're itching to try out Android's Nearby Share feature, you're in the right place. Google rolled out the tool a couple of years ago, but has only recently updated it to enable file transfer across a user's multiple Android devices in a more intuitive way. Before you can get to sharing files and other content between devices, there are a few things you'll need to know.

First, the feature is available on devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later. We've only tested it on Android 10 and 12, but you shouldn't encounter any difficulties using it on most older devices.

Nearby Share comes integrated within the majority of Android phones. If you have an older Android model that is lacking the feature, you can try getting in the testing program on the Play Store.

Play Services are an integral part of your Android phone, and the beta testing program can and will have bugs. Don't force the beta on anyone that doesn't know how to change it back themselves, and don't use the betas if you need a stable experience.

How to set up Nearby Share

Nearby Share's visibility in Android's Settings menu varies based on your phone's manufacturer. Here's how you find the feature On Samsung (and some other) phones.

Open Settings. Select Google settings. Tap on Devices and Sharing. Pick Nearby Share. Turn the toggle on.

Once the feature is active, you can try to share a file or other content and select Nearby Share in the share sheet, or add the Nearby Share Quick settings tile.

The easiest spot to check is the Share Sheet—just fire up any app that lets you share a URL or file, like Twitter, Google Photos, or your built-in Files app, tap that share button, and see if Nearby Share is listed among the apps that can receive the action. If it's there, tap it and that begins the setup process.

You can also check your Quick settings tile editor to see if you have a Nearby Share tile available. If it is, you can add that tile to your Quick settings and tap it to start setup.

Whether you start from the share sheet or tap "turn on" in Settings, the setup process is very simple. Just select how you want your device to be visible among a few different options and give your device a name. Note that you can also change these settings at any time later, so don't get too worried.

After the feature has been enabled, you're good to go. If you start this process by sharing something, you'll be prompted to continue. But in short, you can now select Nearby Share as the target for several actions in share menus throughout your phone, letting you quickly share files and links to your nearby friends.

How to use Nearby Share

Once you have it enabled and you try to share content, Nearby Share starts looking for other nearby devices. The interface is pretty simple: A big X in the top left corner backs you out, and your avatar on the right takes you to a settings pane that lets you re-configure those settings from the initial setup. From there, you can tweak your device name, visibility, and which mechanism to use to make the transfer (i.e., whether to use your internet connection for small files, to stick to Wi-Fi, or to always share offline).

In case you feel like fine-tuning it, there are three visibility settings: All Contacts, Some Contacts, and Hidden. Note that each setting still lets you see devices outside your contacts list. If you have Nearby Share itself open and waiting to receive a file, so you aren't just limited to contacts.

Phones that meet the criteria for visibility will get a notification when someone nearby is sharing content. (In other words, if you have your phone set to accept stuff from folks on your contact list, and someone from that list is sharing a file nearby.) Recipients have to tap that notification for the process to proceed.

Following that is another two-stage process that explicitly verifies consent to transfer content between the two devices. Both the recipient and the sender have to agree to the connection for the content to be sent.

The type of connection you ultimately end up using for Nearby Share seems to vary based on your settings and what is being shared. Short and small stuff like URLs seems to happen too fast for it to be a fully local process (they probably just get sent over an internet connection, if it's available), while larger files appear to use Wi-Fi Direct.

When the content arrives on the recipient's device, they get an intent prompt to open it. Tweets, for example, will probably open in your Twitter app, URLs in your browser, photos in whatever you have set to open image files, etc. If the content is a file, it is stored in the Downloads directory, should you need it later.

And that's it. You've now shared a fie with Nearby Share.

In our testing, the feature works pretty reliably and quickly, but we can imagine that it will vary based on things like which devices you use and (for big files) if your local Wi-Fi spectrum is very congested.

Nearby Share works on Chromebooks too

One you have Nearby Share set up on your phone, you'll surely want to give it a spin on your Chromebook as well. Luckily setting up Nearby Share on your Chromebook is simple, and you'll finally be able to forget emailing files.

