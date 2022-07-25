Times certainly are changing. Not too long ago, setting up your TV was a simple affair involving a handful of cables and nary an account login to be had. With the popularization of smart TVs like Google's Android TV platform, you can count on having to sign in to at least one streaming service, never mind your TV. So, let's look at how to get your Android TV up and running, so you can bask in the best the online entertainment world has to offer.

How to set up an Android TV

The first thing you need to know about even the best Android TV devices is that the remote control is the default way to interact with the TV. This means you need to use the directional buttons to highlight a button to press and the center button to click the button. The remote-based navigation is a little cumbersome, but once you get the hang of it, you'll be flying through the user interface.

When you first get your Android TV, be sure to do the basics, like connect it to the wall and any wired external audio devices you might have. From there, you can start setting it up, starting with the internet connection and a Google account.

Set up your internet connection

Let's start by setting up your internet connection. This will vary depending on your situation. If your TV is close to your router, it's always best to use an Ethernet cable plugged into the router to make sure your connection is as stable as possible. If you'll be connecting to Wi-Fi, follow these steps:

Turn on the TV using the remote. On the remote, tap the cog to bring up the settings panel. Use the directional pad on the remote to navigate down to the network option and use the middle button to open the network options. Make sure Wi-Fi is enabled using the toggle at the top of the flyout, and then wait for the device to scan for networks. Once the TV has found your Wi-Fi network, use the direction buttons to move down to your network and the middle button to connect. If your network requires a password, enter the password using the on-screen keyboard and the direction buttons. Then click the Enter symbol on the on-screen keyboard to start connecting. Your TV displays a message that it is connecting and then confirms it is connected.

Connect to your TV

Now that you're online, the next best thing to do is connect your Google account to your TV. Use the home button on the control to get back to the home screen, and then follow these steps:

Push the settings cog on the remote control to bring up the settings panel to the right of the display. In the settings panel, scroll down and select Accounts & sign-in. In Accounts & sign-in, select Add account to start adding an account. Enter your credentials using the on-screen keyboard, starting with your email address. Press Next when you have entered the email. Enter your password on the next screen. You can show your password with a checkbox under the text field to make it easier to see. Once you have entered your password, select Enter to sign in.

How to install apps on Android TV

Now that your Google account is connected to your Android TV, you can install apps to get access to more content or even play games if you want to do that. Installing apps on Android TV is much the same as on an Android phone or tablet.

To install an app, make sure you're on the homescreen and follow these steps:

Open the app drawer by selecting Apps on the homescreen. Find and open the Play Store in the app drawer or select Get more apps to open the Play Store. In the Play Store, either manually find the app or search for it by selecting the search bar and typing the app name. Select Install under the correct result in the search results. After a short wait, the app appears in your app drawer, and you can access it as you would on your phone or tablet.

Android TV tips and tricks

Now that you have your Android TV set up and ready to go, we have a few handy tips and tricks to help you make the best of your smart TV experience.

Add Bluetooth speakers and accessories

One of the best things about a smart TV is that you can connect it to other smart devices in your home. For example, if you want a central hub to play music from in your home, you can wirelessly connect your Android TV to the speakers in your lounge or house to elevate the listening experience.

You can also connect a wireless keyboard to make navigation and searching a little easier than using the physical remote control. To connect a Bluetooth device, make sure the device is in pairing mode and, on your TV, go to Settings and find the option called Remotes and accessories. When you select Remotes and accessories, your TV automatically scans for nearby devices that you can connect to.

Close

Use your phone as a virtual remote

If you feel like the physical remote is cumbersome to use or want a better input method for those times when you need to search for something on your TV, using the Google TV app on your Android or iOS phone as a remote control is a free, easy workaround that you can try. If you don't like it, you've lost nothing by trying it out.

You can download the app from the Play Store, and we have a guide on how to set up the remote control functionality if you want to give it a go.

Name your TV

This tip mostly applies if you have more than one Android TV in the house, and you frequently connect to it wirelessly using your phone or computer. It also applies f you use your phone as a remote to control the TV. If you think any of that applies to you, or if you want to have a little fun with it, go into settings and rename your Android TV.

On the home page, select the Settings cog to bring up the Settings pane on the right of the screen. In the Settings pane, select Device Preferences toward the bottom of the list. In the Device Preferences menu, select About to open the device information page. On the device information page, select Device name to display the device name options. To change the device name, select Change to display a list of suggested options for your device name. You can scroll through the list of predefined names and select a name to apply it to your TV, or scroll to the bottom and select Enter custom name to customize your TV's name and have a little fun with it. Enter your custom name in the text field using the on-screen keyboard and then press Enter on the keyboard to confirm the change.

Changing the name on your Android TV is a good idea, especially if you wirelessly connect to the TV frequently and have more than one TV from the same manufacturer on your home Wi-Fi network.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy

Sure, setting up a TV is a little more work nowadays than it was back in the days when you plugged in your cables, and you were off to the races. In exchange for your hard work, you genuinely get a lot more to see, hear, and do on your TV.

Now that you've taken the time to set up your Android TV, it's time to sit back and enjoy it. You can start with some of the best movies and then see where the suggestion algorithms take you.