All Android phones, even the most budget-friendly ones, have access to a feature known as Android recovery mode. When you boot into this mode, you can perform a simple factory reset, reboot into the bootloader to use Fastboot commands, or apply system updates from your local on-device storage. You can also run a simple graphics test to ensure your device's display functions correctly, which can help you double-check your screen in a pinch. This tutorial discusses how to boot into the Android recovery mode and its various features.

How to boot into Android recovery mode

Getting your device to the Android recovery main menu screen is simple when you know how to go about it. However, depending on your device manufacturer, the process may differ slightly but should generally be the same. Turning off your device and then long pressing a button combination is the best method to get to the Android recovery menu.

To boot your device into Android recovery mode, do the following:

With your Android device on, long press the power button. Tap the Power off option. Hold the volume down and power button simultaneously to enter the bootloader menu, sometimes called Fastboot Mode. Long pressing the volume down button first, then long pressing the power key while still holding them is the easiest method. If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, long pressing the volume up and power buttons takes you to the recovery menu main screen. Navigate the menu with the volume keys to highlight Recovery Mode. Press the power button to confirm your choice. You'll notice a No command message and an Android icon with a red exclamation point. This is what you want to see. While briefly holding the power button, quickly press the volume up button. You now have access to the Android recovery menu screen. Navigate the menu with the volume keys and confirm your choice with the power button.

If you're familiar with Android Debug Bridge (ADB) commands, use this handy shortcut to access your recovery menu. When connected to a computer, enter the adb reboot recovery command to access recovery mode. This allows you to avoid picking up your device, pressing the key combination, and scrolling through the bootloader menu for the Recovery Mode option.

Android recovery mode features

Now that you know how to access the Android recovery mode screen, it's time to learn what it has to offer. Many Android recovery mode features are standard, so you'll see them regardless of your manufacturer. At the same time, you may have access to extra features on specific devices, such as the Repair apps option, if you use a Samsung Galaxy phone. In the sections below, we briefly cover what each feature does so that you know what to expect.

Reboot system now

You'll use this if you don't want to be in the recovery menu or are finished and ready to boot into Android. When you use this option, your device reboots like usual, and you'll be at your lock screen in no time.

Reboot to bootloader

You may have been in the bootloader the first time around when you selected the Recovery Mode option. If you plan to use more advanced features after this, such as unlocking the bootloader or using Fastboot commands, rebooting into the bootloader is where you want to go.

Enter fastboot

This allows you to open the special fastbootd menu, which helps you install custom firmware or custom ROMs without a custom recovery. You likely won't use this one much since you see this screen automatically when installing system image files via the main bootloader menu, for example. When you select this option, you can reboot your device like usual, return to the recovery screen, reboot to the bootloader, or power off again.

This is helpful if your device manufacturer lets you download firmware updates from them, letting you manually install updates and bypass the built-in system process. If you know how to use ADB commands, sideloading an OTA or system update using this method is fast and straightforward.

Similar to the Apply update from ADB option, this lets you install updates from your on-device storage. If you're uncomfortable using ADB commands and your device manufacturer allows you to download system update files, this is a great way to update your device manually.

Wipe data/factory reset

This is one of the most used options since it allows you to initiate a full factory reset on your device like it would when you access the feature from the Settings app. Suppose your device doesn't boot into Android, but you can access the recovery menu. In that case, a factory reset could bring it back to life. The Android system files can get corrupted during the system update process or other instances. You always have the option to factory reset if something like this happens to your device.

Wipe cache partition

You might see this on some devices, such as Samsung Galaxy phones, allowing you to wipe your system cache in one go. Your system cache or temporary app files can bog down your device when a lot of apps are installed. This is especially true the longer you use it without clearing the cache. Using the option wipes the cache partition on your device and allows you to start fresh, which can fix app issues you had at the same time.

Mount /system

This allows you to mount your device system file to view them and make any necessary changes. This is useful for advanced users. Only use this option if you know what you're doing. It mounts the /system partition of your device. Without doing anything after this, your system files aren't altered unless you change them.

View recovery logs

This one is useful if you spend more than a few minutes using the recovery mode feature. You can view a temporary log with a timestamp on what actions were carried out during that recovery session. This is useful if you need to remember what you did earlier.

Run graphics test

This option takes your device through a quick test to ensure your on-device graphics and display function as they should. It runs through some recovery mode-related visual tests, which take a few seconds to complete. It might look like it's wiping your device data or installing an update, but it's not doing that.

Run locale test

Another simple recovery mode test that shows extra on-screen languages your device can display. This is an extension to the Run graphics test option. It allows you to see different languages displayed with various default messages.

Power off

If you don't plan to use the device after this, the option puts it into its powered-off state. You likely won't use this option much on your primary device, but it's there if you need it.

Repair apps

You'll find this on many Samsung devices. It allows you to reoptimize your apps like it does after installing a system update. Doing so is helpful if your apps slow down or give you other issues. Optimizing your apps using this method can return them to peak performance. As a bonus, it may fix problems you have with your installed apps.

Android recovery gives you peace of mind

If your device doesn't boot correctly, or you want to use advanced features such as ADB or Fastboot commands, the Android operating system's built-in recovery mode feature can help. Initiating a factory reset in recovery mode often brings back a device stuck in a bootloop. One you thought might have been permanently broken. If you own a Samsung Galaxy phone, try the Repair apps option to keep your device running at its best. No matter your reason for booting into the recovery mode menu, it's there when you need it.

With this new knowledge about Android's recovery mode features, learn how to back up your Android phone to keep your data safe before a factory reset. We cover most of the standard data recovery methods you need to know so that you don't lose your data.